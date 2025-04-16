Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2025 award nominees announced

Nine nominees are in the running for the coveted Most Outstanding Show award at this year’s Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF). The nominations were announced on the steps of Melbourne Town Hall, ground zero for many of this year’s 690 shows, which are also performed at venues across Melbourne’s CBD and in the suburbs.

Most Outstanding Show nominees

The nine shows nominated for MICF’s Most Outstanding Show in 2025 are:

Ahir Shah (UK) – Ends

Brett Blake – Little Turd

Flo and Joan starring George Fouracres (UK) – One Man Musical

Garry Starr – Classic Penguins

Greg Larsen – Geggy

Lou Wall – Breaking The Fifth Wall

Olga Koch (Russia/UK) – Comes From Money

Rahul Subramanian (India) – Who Are You?

Scout Boxall – God’s Favourite

The winner of the Most Outstanding Show will receive their award this Saturday 19 April, one day before MICF 2025 ends.

In 2024, 10 shows were nominated for Most Outstanding Show, but most years, the category has featured six or seven nominees – though sometimes as many as eight – making 2025 and 2024 bumper years in terms of the number of outstanding shows nominated.

“Our scouts and judges have seen an incredible number of shows over the last three weeks and all agree it is a very strong field this year,” MICF Festival Director and CEO, Susan Provan AO, tells ArtsHub.

“Our Most Outstanding Show nominees reflect an exciting diversity both in terms of personal experience and comedy genres. We’re incredible proud of them all,” she adds.

ArtsHub has been reviewing a range of shows at MICF 2025, including Garry Starr: Classic Penguins, Lou Wall: Breaking The Fifth Wall and others. Read them in our reviews wrap, linked below.

Read: Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2025 – top picks

Best Newcomer and Golden Gibbo nominees

Best Newcomer nominations for performers doing their first full Festival show – with the category only open to comedic debuts from Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand – were also announced today. The nominees are:

Anisa Nandaula – You Can’t Say That

Ethan Cavanagh – Bond, Lost My Bond

Jessica Barton – Dirty Work

Kura Forrester (NZ) – Here if you Need

Meg Jäger – Renaissance Woman

Rapha Manajem – The Salmon Was Good

Robyn Reynolds – What Doesn’t Kill You

Nominations for the Golden Gibbo Award – in memory of the late, great Lynda Gibson, and which is aimed at finding a local, independent show that pursues the artist’s idea more than it pursues commercial gain – were previously announced.

The 2025 Gibbo nominees are:

Kate Dolan – The Critic

Andy Balloch – The Wedding

Taylor Griffiths – Sublime Avenue

Conor Lynch – Chimp

Sugar Bits – Feminist Trash

Charlie Lewin – Frogaccini

Other award categories

Melbourne International Comedy Festival finishes this Sunday, meaning punters have just five nights remaining to see shows at MICF 2025, including all those nominated and the hundreds of other shows being performed as comedians stagger towards the finishing line.

Read: Wellbeing tips for surviving a gruelling festival season Part 2: Melbourne International Comedy Festival

As noted above, the awards ceremony takes place this Saturday, the penultimate day of MICF 2025.

Additional awards to be bestowed on Saturday include Directors’ Choice, awarded by Susan Provan in consultation with festival programming colleagues to a show they think deserves to be celebrated; the People’s Choice Award for the most popular show of the Festival as determined by the ticket buying public; The Pinder Prize, honouring Festival co-founder John Pinder, and supporting a performer to travel to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe; and the Piece of Wood comics’ choice award, selected by past winners and presented to a peer literally for “doin’ good stuff ‘n’ that”.

Last and by no means least, the Funny Tonne award for the best of the fledgling reviewers, judged and presented by ArtsHub‘s team, will also be announced on Saturday afternoon.

This article was updated on the day of publication, at 7:48pm, to include a comment from MICF Festival Director Susan Provan AO.