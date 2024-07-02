News

 > News

Master quilter brings awareness to endangered species

The Taiwanese artist and quilter, Danny Amazonas, will make a stop in Australia at the Sydney Craft & Quilt Fair.
2 Jul 2024
ArtsHub
Textile artist Danny Amazonas standing in front of his large-scale quilt work. Photo: Courtesy of the artist. A middle-aged Asian man wearing glasses with yellow lenses and a gray t-shirt stnading in front of a large quilt work depicting a seaturtle surrounded by fish. The piece is vibrant and colourful.

Visual Arts

Textile artist Danny Amazonas standing in front of his large-scale quilt work. Photo: Courtesy of the artist.

Share Icon

Danny Amazonas, a Taiwan-based textiles artist, is bringing his kaleidoscopic works to Australia at the Sydney Craft & Quilt Fair (3-6 July).

Amazonas’ complex mosaic quilts often feature animals such as elephants and tigers. His process begins with selecting an array of fabrics in bold and contrasting colours that are then meticulously cut into small pieces. The results are captivating works with a message of advocacy. ‘One of my passions is to bring awareness to conservation of endangered animals through my artwork,’ says Amazonas on his Instagram account.

The artist will be at the Sydney Craft & Quilt Fair to talk about his process and share his techniques in a floortalk.

Other featured artists and makers at the Fair this year include Kate Ceberano, the Australian singer and actress who has found an affinity with embroidery and quilts. Ceberano’s practice connects with her Hawaiian/Filipino heritage, with each quilt containing lyrics from her songs and personalised stories.

Kate Ceberano wearing one of her quilts, hand-stitched by a team of four women in the Philippines alongside embroidery by Ceberano. Photo: Ian Laidlaw.

The Fair will also present workshops such as paper flower making with Jo Neville, kintsugi (a Japanese method of pottery mending) with Jun Morooka, kawandi hand quilting with Lorena Uriarte and more.

More to see at Sydney Craft & Quilt Fair

Highlights from the Australian Quilt Show, including the exhibition Red by SAQA and finalists from the 2024 Australian Quilt Show Challenge, will be on display at the Sydney Craft & Quilt Fair for those who didn’t catch the Melbourne event in April.

On view for the first time are embroideries from the Embroiderers’ Guild NSW, inspired by the prompt to ‘imagine themselves in a spaceship on a magical mystery tour of the universe’. Attendees can also catch the annual stitch challenge, One Red Thread, conducted by Elizabeth Dubbelde, with this year’s theme, ‘I See Red’.

Read: Exhibition highlights for July – December

Fashionistas may like to check out 100 years of fashion through the humble material, wool, at the Cavalcade of History and Fashion stand. There will be a display of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing through the ages, together with some of the machines and gadgets used to create these woollen wonders. Floortalks will be conducted each day at 11am and 2pm.

Not-for-profit organisation Angel Gowns will be displaying vintage wedding dresses, which were used to create sentimental burial gowns for babies who died before, during or shortly after birth.

And celebrating its 50th anniversary this year at the Fair is the Australian Textile Arts and Surface Design Association (ATASDA), which will showcase the Commemorative Cape comprising 50 art panels by ATASDA members that were inspired by 50 past ATASDA artworks.

Check out the full program of Sydney Craft & Quilt Fair.

The Fair will also run in Melbourne from 24-27 July and in Brisbane from 9-12 October.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

Performing Arts Writing and Publishing News Film Digital Television All Arts Features Museums Reviews
More
Various ceramic pots of different colours and shapes are sitting on tables.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Clay on Country: Ceramics from the Central Desert, Logan Art Gallery

An exhibition that reveals a remarkable richness of natural and cultural resources in the Central Desert Region is making an…

Pamela See
Two people looking at colourful abstract paintings in gallery. Crowley Balson.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Grace Crowley & Ralph Balson, NGV Australia

NGV Australia walks us through the history of Australian abstraction through the paintings of Grace Crowley and Ralph Balson.

Gina Fairley
Group of prints in gallery with strong architectural elements. Anni and Josef Albers.
Reviews

Exhibition Review: Anni and Josef Albers, National Gallery of Australia

Described as a ‘Bauhaus powerhouse couple’, this exhibition explores why.

Gina Fairley
Image is a blue pencil drawing on paper of three dogs fighting a boar.
Sponsored

How 65,000 years of culture can inform contemporary questions of identity

Every year the Cairns Art Gallery hosts exhibitions of Indigenous artists to coincide with CIAF. In 2024, a diversity of…

Madeleine Swain
Painting of an eye and the iris is a sky with clouds. Magritte.
Features

Exhibition highlights for July – December

Hate the feeling of FOMO? Or thinking of travelling interstate? ArtsHub’s got you covered for exhibitions to visit during the…

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login