Master quilter brings awareness to endangered species

Danny Amazonas, a Taiwan-based textiles artist, is bringing his kaleidoscopic works to Australia at the Sydney Craft & Quilt Fair (3-6 July).

Amazonas’ complex mosaic quilts often feature animals such as elephants and tigers. His process begins with selecting an array of fabrics in bold and contrasting colours that are then meticulously cut into small pieces. The results are captivating works with a message of advocacy. ‘One of my passions is to bring awareness to conservation of endangered animals through my artwork,’ says Amazonas on his Instagram account.

The artist will be at the Sydney Craft & Quilt Fair to talk about his process and share his techniques in a floortalk.

Other featured artists and makers at the Fair this year include Kate Ceberano, the Australian singer and actress who has found an affinity with embroidery and quilts. Ceberano’s practice connects with her Hawaiian/Filipino heritage, with each quilt containing lyrics from her songs and personalised stories.

Kate Ceberano wearing one of her quilts, hand-stitched by a team of four women in the Philippines alongside embroidery by Ceberano. Photo: Ian Laidlaw.

The Fair will also present workshops such as paper flower making with Jo Neville, kintsugi (a Japanese method of pottery mending) with Jun Morooka, kawandi hand quilting with Lorena Uriarte and more.

More to see at Sydney Craft & Quilt Fair

Highlights from the Australian Quilt Show, including the exhibition Red by SAQA and finalists from the 2024 Australian Quilt Show Challenge, will be on display at the Sydney Craft & Quilt Fair for those who didn’t catch the Melbourne event in April.

On view for the first time are embroideries from the Embroiderers’ Guild NSW, inspired by the prompt to ‘imagine themselves in a spaceship on a magical mystery tour of the universe’. Attendees can also catch the annual stitch challenge, One Red Thread, conducted by Elizabeth Dubbelde, with this year’s theme, ‘I See Red’.

Fashionistas may like to check out 100 years of fashion through the humble material, wool, at the Cavalcade of History and Fashion stand. There will be a display of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing through the ages, together with some of the machines and gadgets used to create these woollen wonders. Floortalks will be conducted each day at 11am and 2pm.

Not-for-profit organisation Angel Gowns will be displaying vintage wedding dresses, which were used to create sentimental burial gowns for babies who died before, during or shortly after birth.

And celebrating its 50th anniversary this year at the Fair is the Australian Textile Arts and Surface Design Association (ATASDA), which will showcase the Commemorative Cape comprising 50 art panels by ATASDA members that were inspired by 50 past ATASDA artworks.

Check out the full program of Sydney Craft & Quilt Fair.

The Fair will also run in Melbourne from 24-27 July and in Brisbane from 9-12 October.