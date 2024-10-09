Malthouse Theatre eschews naturalism in its 2025 season

Exploring the slippery nature of truth in a new play about Julian Assange, in which the Wikileaks founder is played by five separate actors; a theatrical nightmare utilising sophisticated sound design to immerse audience members in the world of Daphne du Maurier’s short story The Birds; and the mainstage debut of Melbourne indie theatre collective Pony Cam, featuring the unpredictable cohort taking a chainsaw to Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard, are among the highlights of Malthouse Theatre‘s 2025 season.

Malthouse Artistic Director Matthew Lutton says the overall tone of the season is “really about trying to step outside of your own reality … into an alternative world of a fantasy or a nightmare or the joys of others”.

Rejecting naturalism, the season leans heavily into the theatrical, Lutton tells ArtsHub, with one major exception – there’s no ignoring the reality of the rising cost of living.

In response, the Malthouse has lowered ticket prices generally and is also offering an early bird discount of 25% off every 2025 production, from Thursday 10 to Thursday 31 October when booking through the Company’s website.

“We’ve really been aware that we want to bring the price of all our shows down. We want to make theatre as accessible as possible, so that it’s not a luxury, and to make sure as many people as they can, can come to all seven shows next year, because every show is very, very different,” Lutton tells ArtsHub.

Publicity image for the Malthouse 2025 production of A Daylight Connection’s ‘A Nightime Travesty’. Photo: Gregory Lorenzutti.

The 2025 Malthouse season opens with Truth, a new play about Julian Assange by leading Australian playwright Patricia Cornelius (SHIT, Bad Boy, My Sister Jill), directed by her long-term collaborator Susie Dee.

“It’s not a biopic, but it tells the story of Julian Assange, Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning… It’s exploring the relationship between truth and order in the sense of, why do we constantly limit truth in our society? Why do we punish those who want to reveal truth? And why does truth, when it is revealed, often seem to have a duality to it, both liberating and problematic?” Lutton says.

Other highlights include a remount of A Daylight Connection’s 2023 YIRRAMBOI Festival hit A Nightime Travesty (a vaudevillian work Lutton describes as “very blasphemous, wildly chaotic and humorous, and part of this really exciting new wave of First Nations work that’s coming out of Melbourne”) and The Orchard, the first mainstage commission for independent theatre collective Pony Cam (Burnout Paradise, Grand Theft Theatre).

“What they’re exploring [in this production] is, in many ways, the idea of adaptation, not just theatrically but in the world. Like, what do we take from the past? What do we keep and what do we reinvent?’ asks Lutton.

‘It will be full of axe-chopping and cherries and games and looking at optimism in spite of what they’re inheriting being quite a broken system. I think it will be a huge amount of fun.”

Malthouse Comedy returns as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, featuring some 20 productions, and the education program The Suitcase Series, for students in Years 9 and 10, also continues in 2025. The next Suitcase Series production is Who No Kno Go Kno, a new commission from Kuda Mapeza (The Hate Race), directed by Effie Nkrumah and featuring a cross-disciplinary melding of Western and non-Western dramaturgies as well as physical theatre, song, puppetry, mask and percussion.

Read: ArtsHub’s 2025 season guide to the performing arts

Also programmed for 2025 are Meow Meow’s The Red Shoes, co-produced with Sydney’s Belvoir and WA’s Black Swan State Theatre Company, in which cabaret diva Meow Meow tackles Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale The Red Shoes, and a new work from Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit, Red Rabbit), which extends his practice of actors cold-reading a script for the first time in front of a live audience. First staged as part of the London International Festival of Theatre, ECHO: Every Cold-Hearted Oxygen was co-commissioned by the Malthouse and Canberra Theatre Centre, and will feature a different performer every night of its run.

Lutton is directing two new productions himself in 2025: Tom Wright’s Troy, a fresh take on Homer’s ancient Iliad, and a brand new adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s chilling 1952 short story, which inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds.

Wright’s Troy aims to tell the entire history of the Trojan War, from the events that sparked it and the 10-year war itself through to the consequences of a decade of bloodshed. Unlike Wolfgang Petersen’s 2004 sword and sandals film of the same name, the Malthouse production emphasises the presence of the Greek gods and the roles they played in instigating the Trojan carnage.

“We’re keeping it in the ancient world, and it was really interesting to unpack what the gods are, because first, in this world, the gods are not monolithic … the gods have fights among themselves. But it also means that people are able to use the gods as excuses; people can delegate their responsibility to a god and remove it from themselves. So there’s also a zealousness of absolutely honouring, [being] almost blinkered by the needs of your god and that hierarchy is very much important in the show.”

Paula Arundell poses in a publicity image for Malthouse Theatre’s 2025 production ‘The Birds’. Photo: Supplied.

At the opposite end of the spectrum from the epic Troy is the one-woman production The Birds, adapted by Louise Fox (best known for her work as a screenwriter on productions such as Glitch, Broadchurch and The Kettering Incident) and starring Paula Arundell (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Given that Lutton made audiences jump – and even scream – at the 2016 Malthouse production of Picnic at Hanging Rock, it’s safe to say that The Birds – which utilises high end audio-engineering to immerse audiences in a world where even the smallest birds turn on humanity – is certain to unsettle.

“Paula will tell the whole story by herself, play all the characters, and it will essentially feel like it’s on an empty stage and the audience are wearing headphones. So, like the sound design from The Encounter, the Complicité show from a few years ago, it uses a really sophisticated sound technology to bring to life the birds and the quality of them attacking both Paula on stage and the audience.

“It’s a piece that aims to have a lot of adrenaline in it and leans into the horror and gothic nature of [the story], as well as being a tour de force piece of storytelling for Paula. You don’t really do a show like this unless you have a performer like Paula in the role,” Lutton concludes.

Tickets for Malthouse Theatre’s 2025 season are now on sale.