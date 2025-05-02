Make your next regional trip the basis for better living

Embrace your curiosity with a range of hands-on activities, talks and workshops at Bundanon’s Make Good Festival, running over the weekend of 17 and 18 May.

Nestled in the natural surroundings of NSW’s Shoalhaven region, Bundanon is slowly becoming a cultural hub for thinkers and doers. Make Good Festival presents ‘ideas for better living’, including a conversation with science journalist Zoe Kean on the mysteries of life itself. Chaired by The Sydney Morning Herald Science Reporter Angus Dalton, this talk on 18 May explores the secrets of a better life from an evolutionary perspective.

Highlights on the first day include ‘How to lead a low tox life’ with author and educator Alexx Stuart, touching upon food, personal care and cleaning products; Indigenous wisdom with Dr Paul Callaghan, author of The Dreaming Path; and an evening of seasonal eating at Twilight Feast, hosted by Bundanon x The What If Society.

Read: Flotsam Festival is surfing along the Gold Coast

On the festival’s second day, visitors can attend a spoon carving session led by former interior designer Rachel Shaw, explore the Providore Marketplace for locally-sourced goodness, and take a lesson on joy by Gardening Australia TV host, Costa Georgiadis.

This is also your opportunity to check out Bundanon’s exhibition, Thinking together: Exchanges with the natural world, a show that encourages “slow discovery”, as described by ArtsHub’s Gina Fairley.

Katie Yap and Donald Nicolson to person as part of Make Good Festival. Photo: Albert Comper.

For music lovers, Bronzewing (Donald Nicolson and Katie Yap) will bring the melodies of medieval compositions by Hildegard von Bingen and the Baroque mastery of J S Bach to Bundanon.

Find the full Make Good Festival program here.