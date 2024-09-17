News

 > News

Love Your Bookshop Day announces ambassadors 

Authors Sally Hepworth and Andy Griffiths are the inaugural ambassadors for 2024 Love Your Bookshop Day campaign.
17 Sep 2024 11:01
Thuy On
Two panels. On the left is author Sally Hepworth. She is blonde and sitting, wearing a green ensemble. On the right is author Andy Griffiths. He is wearing a black t-shirt and has his arms crossed. There are tattoos on his arms.

Writing and Publishing

Sally Hepworth. Photo: Mrs Smart Photography. Andy Griffiths. Photo: Hugh Stewart.

Share Icon

Bestselling authors Sally Hepworth and Andy Griffiths are respectively the inaugural Adult and Children’s Author Ambassadors for this year’s national Love Your Bookshop Day (LYBD) campaign, as announced by BookPeople, the association for Australian booksellers that is celebrating its centenary.

The authors’ remit is to amplify the organisation’s message about the special role bookshops play within their communities and encourage Australians to support their local bookshop on Saturday 12 October.  

This annual event highlights the value local bookshops add to their communities – from curating customised book ranges, to creating events honouring authors, readers and the books they cherish, and more. This year’s theme, ‘Giving the Gift of Imagination’, leans into the fact that bookshops open portals to different worlds, with the local booksellers adopting the role of travel guide.

‘For as long as I can remember, bookshops and libraries have been places I could escape to – not just to buy or read books, but for comfort, familiarity and inspiration. Now, as an author, bookshops continue to be a sacred space for me – as a reader, a writer and a storyteller. I’m grateful that Love Your Bookshop Day gives us the chance to show our appreciation for all our bookshops do for us,’ says Hepworth, a New York Times bestselling author of nine novels, most recently Darling Girls.

One of Australia’s most popular children’s authors, Griffiths, is no stranger to helping young readers tap into their imagination, a sentiment that is explored in his latest title, Adventure Unlimited: The Land of Lost Things. He says, ‘Every book in a well-curated bookshop offers a potential portal into another world or dimension of experience that can both feed and fire your imagination in ways that you can’t even imagine – until you’ve imagined it.

‘Book-based adventuring has the power to change your – and your child’s – life in many subtle and profound ways. LYBD is a fabulous chance to support your local book-based adventuring travel agency (aka bookshop) and, most importantly, to expand your – and your family’s – imagination and discover your next unforgettable book adventure.”

Read: The art of the author photo – how to take a portrait that sells your book

Robbie Egan, CEO of BookPeople, shares his excitement about this year’s event. ‘We are thrilled to have Sally and Andy, both incredible Australian authors, join us for this year’s Love Your Bookshop Day campaign. It’s always great seeing homegrown talent support our local bookshops, many of which are the beating hearts of their communities, because they go above and beyond simply selling books. This is why independent bookshops are thriving and continue to be a huge part of Australia’s “shop local” experience.’

BookPeople is the industry association for Australia’s bookshops, representing booksellers from every state and territory across the country. Formerly known as the Australian Booksellers Association, BookPeople provides services to support bookshops of all types and sizes.

For more information, visit Love Your Bookshop.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Visual Arts Performing Arts Film Digital Television News All Arts Reviews Features Fiction
More
2025 Createability Internship Program for creative practitioners with disability or who are d/Deaf. Image: Past Createability participant Holly Jane Cohle and Scott Andrew. A vibrant photo of Holly and Scott in discussion in front of a green and blue art piece laid out in front of them. Holly is sitting, wearing a pink beret with blue hair, a cartoon tshirt and a stripped jacket. Scott is standing and looking at holly, wearing a grey scarf and black jacket. They appear to be inside a studio or warehouse.
News

Opportunities and awards

Emerging composer fellowship open for applications, plus Victorian live music investment, finalists of play award and more!

Celina Lei
A spiral design made up of books.
News

New Literary Festival in Perth and surrounds

Although still a couple of years away, a dedicated WA festival will make its debut to incorporate literary talents of…

Thuy On
Charlotte Wood has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize for her novel Stone Yard Devotional.
News

Charlotte Wood Shortlisted for 2024 Booker Prize

The beloved author is the first Australian writer to be shortlisted in a decade. No Australian woman has ever won…

David Burton
Two panels. On the left is a photo of author Charlotte Wood. She has short white hair and is wearing an orange top. On the right is the cover of her book, 'Stone Yard Devotional'. A sparse, treeless landscape with billowing clouds and a collection of stones. There is a lone person walking in the distance.
Reviews

Book review: Stone Yard Devotional, Charlotte Wood

Charlotte Wood's book deserves its spot on the shortlist for the Booker Prize.

David Burton
A woman with black hair and a yellow top has a camera covering her face. She is standing in front of a forest. Author photography headshot.
Features

The art of the author photo – how to take a portrait that sells your book

Like them or loathe them, author photos are a vital part of the publishing industry.

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login