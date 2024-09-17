Love Your Bookshop Day announces ambassadors 

Bestselling authors Sally Hepworth and Andy Griffiths are respectively the inaugural Adult and Children’s Author Ambassadors for this year’s national Love Your Bookshop Day (LYBD) campaign, as announced by BookPeople, the association for Australian booksellers that is celebrating its centenary.

The authors’ remit is to amplify the organisation’s message about the special role bookshops play within their communities and encourage Australians to support their local bookshop on Saturday 12 October.

This annual event highlights the value local bookshops add to their communities – from curating customised book ranges, to creating events honouring authors, readers and the books they cherish, and more. This year’s theme, ‘Giving the Gift of Imagination’, leans into the fact that bookshops open portals to different worlds, with the local booksellers adopting the role of travel guide.

‘For as long as I can remember, bookshops and libraries have been places I could escape to – not just to buy or read books, but for comfort, familiarity and inspiration. Now, as an author, bookshops continue to be a sacred space for me – as a reader, a writer and a storyteller. I’m grateful that Love Your Bookshop Day gives us the chance to show our appreciation for all our bookshops do for us,’ says Hepworth, a New York Times bestselling author of nine novels, most recently Darling Girls.

One of Australia’s most popular children’s authors, Griffiths, is no stranger to helping young readers tap into their imagination, a sentiment that is explored in his latest title, Adventure Unlimited: The Land of Lost Things. He says, ‘Every book in a well-curated bookshop offers a potential portal into another world or dimension of experience that can both feed and fire your imagination in ways that you can’t even imagine – until you’ve imagined it.

‘Book-based adventuring has the power to change your – and your child’s – life in many subtle and profound ways. LYBD is a fabulous chance to support your local book-based adventuring travel agency (aka bookshop) and, most importantly, to expand your – and your family’s – imagination and discover your next unforgettable book adventure.”

Robbie Egan, CEO of BookPeople, shares his excitement about this year’s event. ‘We are thrilled to have Sally and Andy, both incredible Australian authors, join us for this year’s Love Your Bookshop Day campaign. It’s always great seeing homegrown talent support our local bookshops, many of which are the beating hearts of their communities, because they go above and beyond simply selling books. This is why independent bookshops are thriving and continue to be a huge part of Australia’s “shop local” experience.’

BookPeople is the industry association for Australia’s bookshops, representing booksellers from every state and territory across the country. Formerly known as the Australian Booksellers Association, BookPeople provides services to support bookshops of all types and sizes.

For more information, visit Love Your Bookshop.

