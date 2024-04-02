How are live literature events run in Australia and what are the considerations and challenges for event organisers?

New research compiled by Dr Alexandra Dane and Dr Claire Parnell – ‘Live Literature in Australia: understanding the landscape of author/illustrator events in schools, libraries and bookstores‘ – has just been released. A joint venture from the University of Melbourne and Australia Reads, the report captures some of the contentious issues involved with hosting literary events in communities.

The ‘Live Literature in Australia’ report is based on data collected from surveys circulated in June 2023, as well as a series of interviews. In total, 131 event hosts responded to the surveys, including 28 people working in bookstores, 57 working in public libraries and 46 working in school libraries.

The books industry values live literature events

The research from across all interviewees finds a consensus that live literature events are a ‘major factor in supporting Australia’s reading culture’ in terms of contributing to the ‘marketing and publicity of books, local literary communities and the broader national reading culture’.

Of the public librarians who responded to the survey, 98% cited ‘fostering a reading culture in their local area’ as a benefit for hosting author and illustrator events in their libraries – a view that was shared by all the school librarians surveyed.

Booksellers similarly saw events as a vital way of connecting with their community, through ‘making authors available to readers, but also making engagement with literary culture less intimidating’.

Events perform an educative function that encourages young people to read

School librarians who’d hosted live literature events reported that events with authors and illustrators were ‘beneficial in fostering a reading culture among students at their schools’.

One librarian observed the positive impact that seeing authors in real life has on students: ‘Showing them that you can actually do this as a career is really important. So, seeing real life authors, in front of them speaking about what motivates and interests them does actually give that little spark of, “Oh, I could do this myself”.’

Author and illustrator events also resulted in an increase in the borrowing of a visiting author’s book.

The research also highlighted the impact that supportive school principals have in fostering a stronger reading culture in schools. These findings are aligned with broader Australian research conducted by Scholastic that reveals ‘children whose principal encourages reading books for fun are more likely than those without encouragement from their principal to read frequently, to think reading is important and to love reading books for fun’.

More resources needed by event organisers

Event organisers surveyed for the report were unanimous in wanting more resources and easily accessible information to help them plan and run live literature events.

In seeking to book an author or illustrator, event organisers wanted to be able to access basic information and collateral such as location, biography and headshot, as well as clarity around what kinds of events authors and illustrators are able to do. For instance: to which age group can they cater? What kind of events or workshops can they run? Do they have a video of past events for reference? Do they have a preference or idea for emcees?

Clear contact channels for authors and illustrators – such as a professional website, social media presence or listing with a speakers’ agency – were also important to facilitate easy community bookings.

Direct relationship-building is key

In terms of the ways in which bookstores, libraries and schools program their events, 96% of booksellers and 83% of public librarian respondents said that they host events with authors and illustrators they’ve worked with in the past. Additionally, over 77% of booksellers surveyed reported that being directly approached by the author/illustrator influenced decision-making when arranging author events.

While these results show the strong relationships built between authors/illustrators and event hosts, they also pose challenges for emerging writers and artists trying to break into these events. For creatives, working with their publishers and/or agents is recommended to foster community relationships to secure bookings.

Financial considerations remain a barrier

There is confusion around appropriate remuneration for authors and illustrators, as well as financial barriers to programming regular live literature events.

The report found that the financial reality of organising author and illustrator events was the most significant difficulty faced by school (89%) and public librarian (79%) survey respondents. This includes costs around speaker fees, venue hire, travel and staff overtime. For schools and public libraries that don’t currently host author and illustrator events, the primary reason cited is the prohibitive costs involved.

There are currently a number of payment models when it comes to live literature events. Bookstores may sell an author’s book in lieu of payment for an event, while publishers usually expect an author to do a range of unpaid events as part of their book’s publicity circuit.

Event organisers need to be transparent with authors and illustrators about their budget; for guidance around payment, the Australian Society of Authors has recommendations for both public and school appearances.

Regional Australia is missing out

Regional and remote areas have fewer authors available locally to program for events and face significant financial barriers – such as travel and accommodation – in attracting talent.

The report recommended that event organisers from regional and remote areas collaborate and pool resources and that governments should invest in regional Australia to provide more access to live literature events.

Diversity also needs to be considered

When programming live literature events, cultural and linguistic diversity was an important consideration for event organisers surveyed across bookstores, libraries and schools.

While some organisers had clear guidelines and strategies in place to ensure equal representation in their programming, however, others relied on more informal approaches. Feedback from organisers indicated resourcing limitations impacted the diversity of their programming.

Both scholarly and industry research indicated that ‘without explicit and sustained efforts to include more authors of colour in programs’, diversity will remain a challenge for the sector.

Event organisers and their employers are encouraged to more actively – and formally – implement diversity and inclusion targets across their programming to ensure that their live literature events are reflective of the spectrum of talent, stories and perspectives across Australia.

More research required

The results from the Live Literature in Australia research project also demonstrated that additional research is needed in order to campaign for support of these events – to ascertain, for instance, the number of live literature events held annually across Australia, aside from those on the literary festival circuits.

Additional resources

Download Australia Read’s Event Planning Checklist

Listen to the two-part feature on bookstore events via The Bookseller’s Podcast

Explore the Primary English Teaching Association Australia’s Authors in Schools guide

Read Tips from Authors on Running School Workshops via ArtsHub

See suggested rates of pay for public and school appearances via the Australian Society of Authors

For any enquiries or feedback on the Live Literature Research Report, contact hello@australiareads.org.au