LitUp literature initiative to revitalise reading

A new scheme will make it easier to stage author events across Australia.
13 Mar 2025 9:00
Thuy On
A new initiative recently launched by Australia Reads will enable more live literature events with Australian authors.

LitUp is the result of a partnership between the Copyright Agency and Creative Australia that will offer funding and support for 20 communities to host live literature events with writers and illustrators, across primary schools, public libraries, bookstores and community centres. 

The LitUp pilot year will focus on New South Wales and Queensland, with schools and libraries in these states encouraged to apply. Expressions of interest are open until Friday 2 May 2025. 

Participants will receive funding, administrative support, free resources and networking opportunities to enable them to host up to three live literature events for primary school students and the general public. 

With a focus on regional and outer-metropolitan areas, the objective is to reach communities that don’t currently access live literature events.

As Anna Burkey, Head of Australia Reads, notes: “Meeting an author can be a transformative experience. The opportunity to connect with an Australian writer or an illustrator can open up whole new worlds of reading and learning. It’s especially important for our younger readers – meeting the creators of the stories they love can instil a life-long love of reading.” 

“Reading connects us with ideas and stories, enhancing wellbeing and strengthening connections with local and global communities. This program will connect readers across Australia with Australian writers, fostering a love of reading that will set them up for future success,” adds Leisa Bacon, the Executive Director, Development and Partnerships of Creative Australia. 

Josephine Johnston, CEO of the Copyright Agency, is similarly enthused about the three-way collaboration. “Copyright Agency is delighted to work with Australia Reads and Creative Australia to create a new live literature program that will inspire and benefit teachers, students, teacher librarians and the broader community to engage with Australian writing and to read more books. Our focus in the first year is on the critical primary school years, featuring books and stories from our exceptionally talented pool of Australian writers.” 

Read: Tributes and celebrations for Jane Austen’s 250th anniversary

Recent research has revealed a downward trend in Australian reading habits. Studies have shown that a quarter of Australians did not read a single book over the course of a year and research from Deakin University showed that 29% of school students do not engage with reading in their free time. 

It’s hope that initiatives like LitUp may help to reverse the trend.

Australia Reads is a joint initiative to get more Australians reading, supported by the ALIA, APA, ASA, BookPeople and a range of industry partners. LitUp and the Author and Illustrator Directory were designed in line with the findings of the Live Literature research report produced with the University of Melbourne, and sector research into schools.

EOIs for the first round of the LitUp program are open now for schools and communities, with the first events taking place in Term 1 of 2026 (February 2026).

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. She has three collections of poetry published by the University of Western Australian Press (UWAP): Turbulence (2020), Decadence (2022) and Essence (2025). Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

