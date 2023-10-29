Knowledge sharing through Asian Australian studies

Diasporic identities embody complex narratives that are multilayered and nuanced – there are as many differences as there are similarities between individuals and communities. Founded in 2006, the Asian Australian Studies Research Network (AASRN) was born out of the need to gather, platform and knowledge share across the academic field, but also to work with communities to explore what it means to be Australian Australian.

AASRN Chair and one of its four co-Founders, Olivia Khoo tells ArtsHub: ‘At the time, Asian Australian studies wasn’t very well-institutionalised, in the way that Asian American studies was, for example. AASRN was a way of connecting scholars around Australia who were doing work that was still quite emergent.

‘It’s really been growing and we’ve incorporated work by activists and artists – not just academics, but people who are really involved in the community.’

AASRN hosts a biennial Asian Australian Identities (AAI) Conference and, this year, it will be presented as part of OzAsia Festival’s In Other Words program (3-5 November). Denise Woods, Senior Lecturer at Curtin University, who has a PhD in Mass Communication/Media Studies, is the conference convener of this iteration, with the theme ‘Asian Australian Identities: Past, Present, Future’.

Woods says: ‘The main goal of the conference is to find out what people are up to across the different areas [of study]. This includes people working in community, in the arts, the media and different kinds of cultural sectors.

‘It’s also about building capacity in Asian Australian studies, and to make sure people feel supported in their work.’

In the past, the AAI conference has culminated in different outcomes, including a publication. Participants may also initiate different collaborations and generate new synergies.

This year, the conference keynote will see AASRN Founding Chair Professor Jacqueline Lo in conversation with a Year 12 student to consider the past, but also speculate on the future.

Woods continues: ‘Over the 24 years of the network, the landscape has changed and something that we ask ourselves is, “Where to next?”’

Khoo adds: ‘Denise and I are old, but not too old that we don’t remember what it was like to start out and actually needing that kind of support, which has been key to the conference.’

Rather than the usual two- to three-day program, this year’s conference will be a jam-packed one-day line-up. When asked about expected topics, Khoo replies: ‘There’s been more transnational dialogue between different Asian diasporas… There have always been synergies with Asian American and Asian Canadian studies, but I think there’s been much more of an effort made towards transnational collaborations and regional movements.’

Woods says, ‘Something that people have been grappling with in different forms, whether it’s art or politics, is identity. In the 90s, for example, it was linked to belonging and the term Asian Australian itself, as well as questions around race. Since then the discourse has changed quite a bit.’

This shift includes such topics as representation, especially through popular culture with the boom of social media and streaming platforms. Along with these developments, Khoo says, ‘It became not so much about marginalisation, but actually new questions around the visibility of Asian Australians in the media began to emerge. There was a certain sense of empowerment but, then again, it also brought back questions around race.’ The rise of interests and industries such as K-pop, anime, podcasts and television shows has driven engagement with Asian cultures.

Members of AASRN are also increasingly working in the area of intersectionality, whether that be engaging Indigenous, LGBTQIA+ or disability identities and communities.

This critical stance can also be seen in other aspects of the In Other Words programming, which has been curated by Jennifer Wong, with Durkhanai Anubis and Sami Shah joining her as guest curators. Topics of discussion range from ‘Telling Queer Asian Stories’ to ‘Orientalism on Stage’, ‘The Voice and South Asian Activism’ and more.

Other notable speakers include Benjamin Law and Beverley Wang in ‘ABC RN’s Stop Everything! Live’; Myeongseok Kang, author of Beyond the Story, which focuses on international boy band K-pop sensation BTS; comedian Jason Chong; and Sukhmani Khorana, Associate Professor in the School of Arts and Media at UNSW.

In Other Words kicks off with the Opening Night Gala ‘A Moment of Outspokenness’ on 3 November and closes with the a grand debate on the topic that ‘Australia needs more tiger parents’ on 5 November.

OzAsia Festival runs until 5 November; check out the full program.

Asian Australian Identities: Past, Present, Future will be held on 3 November, presented in partnership with the University of Adelaide.

This writer travelled to Adelaide as a guest of the Adelaide Festival Centre.