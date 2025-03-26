Khaled Sabsabi twice cancelled – Monash University ‘indefinitely postpones’ exhibition

An exhibition at the Monash University Museum of Art (MUMA), which includes the work of Khaled Sabsabi, has been “indefinitely postponed”, making this a double blow for the Lebanese Australian artist following the saga of Creative Australia’s decision to withdraw his appointment for the 2026 Venice Biennale.

It’s been widely speculated that this decision by the Monash University Board was driven by the same political pressure that Creative Australia faced, which drove its knee-jerk decision to sack the artist within a week of Sabsabi’s selection based on “controversial” works from nearly two decades ago.

MUMA’s exhibition, Stolon Press: Flat Earth, had been planned 18 months in advance and was due to open on 8 May. Some have cited this instance as the first time an exhibition has been pulled from MUMA, which celebrated its 50th anniversary milestone in February.

Sabsabi was to contribute “large, coffee-infused calligraphic paintings rooted in tasawwuf (Sufism), alongside abstracted silhouette works that employ numerology and repetition to explore spirituality and our shared human condition” for the exhibition. The show would mainly have featured works from Stolon Press, a Sydney-based art and publishing collective.

Information about the exhibition is still available on MUMA’s website at the time of writing and the artists are yet to respond.

According to ABC Arts, a Monash University spokesperson said, “Through consultation with our communities we have identified there is a need for the Museum to deepen its collaboration and engagement on this exhibition. Postponing the event will allow this important work to be undertaken.”

This news has already enraged many supporters of Sabsabi, especially after an open letter, provided exclusively to ArtsHub, was sent to Minister for the Arts Tony Burke on 13 March, calling for his reinstatement at the 2026 Venice Biennale alongside collaborator and curator, Michael Dagostino.

Sabsabi’s gallerist, Josh Milani, says this has been a chain-reaction of disaster for the artist’s life and career. “[Monash’s] cancellation is a direct result of Creative Australia’s abandonment of him as an artist and a human being. They have allowed the mischaracterisation of him as a terrorist sympathiser to go unchecked,” says Milani.

Others are equally worried about the decision coming from a tertiary institution, drawing harrowing parallels between Australia and the US, where universities have started caving to demands of the current administration, specifically targeted at pro-Palestine student protests.

To catch up on the Creative Australia and Khaled Sabsabi saga, find all ArtsHub‘s coverage here.