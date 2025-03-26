News

 > News

Khaled Sabsabi twice cancelled – Monash University ‘indefinitely postpones’ exhibition

Monash University's Board is behind the decision to pull an upcoming exhibition including Khaled Sabsabi's works from its art museum.
26 Mar 2025 17:04
Celina Lei
Khaled Sabsabi, a middle-aged Lebanese Australian man with thin, should-length black hair, gray beard, wearing black shirt and pants, standing against a graffitied brick wall.

Visual Arts

Khaled Sabsabi. Photo: Anna Kucera.

Share Icon

An exhibition at the Monash University Museum of Art (MUMA), which includes the work of Khaled Sabsabi, has been “indefinitely postponed”, making this a double blow for the Lebanese Australian artist following the saga of Creative Australia’s decision to withdraw his appointment for the 2026 Venice Biennale.

It’s been widely speculated that this decision by the Monash University Board was driven by the same political pressure that Creative Australia faced, which drove its knee-jerk decision to sack the artist within a week of Sabsabi’s selection based on “controversial” works from nearly two decades ago.

MUMA’s exhibition, Stolon Press: Flat Earth, had been planned 18 months in advance and was due to open on 8 May. Some have cited this instance as the first time an exhibition has been pulled from MUMA, which celebrated its 50th anniversary milestone in February.

Sabsabi was to contribute “large, coffee-infused calligraphic paintings rooted in tasawwuf (Sufism), alongside abstracted silhouette works that employ numerology and repetition to explore spirituality and our shared human condition” for the exhibition. The show would mainly have featured works from Stolon Press, a Sydney-based art and publishing collective.

Information about the exhibition is still available on MUMA’s website at the time of writing and the artists are yet to respond.

According to ABC Arts, a Monash University spokesperson said, “Through consultation with our communities we have identified there is a need for the Museum to deepen its collaboration and engagement on this exhibition. Postponing the event will allow this important work to be undertaken.”

This news has already enraged many supporters of Sabsabi, especially after an open letter, provided exclusively to ArtsHub, was sent to Minister for the Arts Tony Burke on 13 March, calling for his reinstatement at the 2026 Venice Biennale alongside collaborator and curator, Michael Dagostino.

Sabsabi’s gallerist, Josh Milani, says this has been a chain-reaction of disaster for the artist’s life and career. “[Monash’s] cancellation is a direct result of Creative Australia’s abandonment of him as an artist and a human being. They have allowed the mischaracterisation of him as a terrorist sympathiser to go unchecked,” says Milani.

Read: Governance advisory firm appointed to review Creative Australia’s 2026 Venice Biennale process

Others are equally worried about the decision coming from a tertiary institution, drawing harrowing parallels between Australia and the US, where universities have started caving to demands of the current administration, specifically targeted at pro-Palestine student protests.

To catch up on the Creative Australia and Khaled Sabsabi saga, find all ArtsHub‘s coverage here.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

Related News

A man in a stripey shirt and some women are looking at art in a light filled tent-like environment.
News

Federal Budget 2025-26: instant artwork write-off to end on 30 June 2025

Tuesday's budget removes the ability to write off some artwork purchases from the end of this financial year.

Michael Fox
Benalla Street Art Festival 2025 will unveil 10 new major pieces in locations across the regional Victorian city. Pictured is an artwork by REKA, unveiled in 2024; w stylised image of a human face in profile, with the hair painted in swirls of orange, while the facial features, including eyes, ears, nose and lips are painted in shades of red, white, brown and orange.
News

Benalla Street Art Festival returns for 2025

Regional Victoria’s largest urban art exhibition will unveil 10 permanent new works as part of the 2025 Benalla Street Art…

ArtsHub
People laying on floor and others looking in industrial arts space. White Bay Power Station
News

Biennale of Sydney announces 2026 dates and venues

First rollout of announcements welcomed by sector.

Gina Fairley
Two women looking at a printed artwork on the floor. There is a crowd behind them looking at other art.
Sponsored

Show us your prints!

The Walyalup Fremantle Arts Centre Print Award has boosted its prize pool for 2025.

Thuy On
Mock-up view of 2.5-metre blue spaceman sculpture in city park surrounded by skyscrapers. Boonji Spaceman.
News

International artwork spotlights a council’s disregard of own public art policy

Perth City Council’s upcoming installation of a ‘Boonji Spaceman’ sculpture by an international celebrity artist has raised questions about how…

Jo Pickup
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login