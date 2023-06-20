International Symposium of Electronic Art heads to Brisbane 2024

At the conclusion of its Paris event in May this year, the International Symposium of Electronic Art (ISEA) announced that its next destination will be Meanjin/Brisbane. Running from 21-29 June 2024, the 29th ISEA will centre on the theme ‘Everywhen’ and is inviting explorations around the human perception of time.

According to the website, ‘The Everywhen is the concept of all time simultaneously present in a place and describes the notion that past, present and future are co-habiting any given location.

‘Where many western cultures believe time is the constant and travels in a linear progression from now to then, First Nations Australians describe the before then, then, now and the future then existing in the constant presence of place: The Everywhen.’

ISEA is now calling for creative work and academic submissions to take part in the 2024 symposium.

The 29th ISEA announcement made in Paris, May 2023. Photo: Jen Valender.

What is ISEA about?

Jen Valender is a Melbourne-based artist who has recently returned from this year’s ISEA. While in Paris, she presented a suite of new moving image artworks, collectively titled Artist as Animal, and discussed how her works sit at the intersection between art, technology and nature.

Valender tells ArtsHub: ‘For the symposium I discussed the technical side to my projection mapping installation practice, but also the concept of electricity more broadly and poetically.’

This can be seen through different aspects of her work, as the artist engages in endurance performances from struggling through water-logged canola fields while wearing high heels and carrying a eight-kilogram cattle gut strung harp, to performing within a robotic milking shed.

While Valender’s work may not fit in the description of ‘electronic art’ per se, she explores the production of energy and non-human labour, as well as resource consumption.

The 2023 ISEA was co-organised by the cultural innovation and digital art centre, Le Cube Garges and the School of Decorative Arts, themed around ‘Symbiosis’. The event presented a wide selection of exhibitions, symposiums, artist talks, workshops and satellite shows, with more than 500 artists, researchers and experts involved.

ISEA is grounded in the cross-disciplinary explorations between art, science, technology and nature, with the aim of showing new possibilities for the future. Valender says of her experience: ‘As an Australasian artist, I love seeing global art communities united. Witnessing international artists pushing the boundaries of new technology within contemporary art, all translated into French and English in real time, was a dream.’

Her advice for anyone thinking of participating in next year’s Brisbane iteration is to ‘be bold [and] investigate widely’.

‘Explore cross-pollination between disciplines, think laterally and present novel approaches to new and old technologies,’ she says.

The International Symposium of Electronic Art is a non-profit founded in the Netherlands and each year it is held in a different country. It was held in Australia for the first time in Sydney in 1992, and again in 2013.

The ISAE 2024 call for submissions of creative work is open now and closes on 24 August; the call for academic submissions is open now and closes 16 October.