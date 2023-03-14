How the City of Music is celebrating jazz

UNESCO’s International Jazz Day falls on 30 April every year to celebrate not only jazz music, but its virtues of democracy, dialogue and inclusiveness.

This year, Australia’s UNESCO City of Music, Adelaide, will put on a selection of genre-bending and uplifting performances, from a jazz-influenced trio band to spotlighting female talents on the stage.

The inaugural Adelaide Jazz Festival runs from 28-30 April across city venues, with some of South Australia’s most promising emerging and established jazz, funk, soul, R&B and swing bands. They include Bend, The 6ft Pelicans, Django Rowe Quartet, Lucky Seven, Kara Manansala and more.

Adelaide Festival Centre will host the International Jazz Day concert on 30 April to present local bands, Women in Jazz Adelaide’s The New Standard and ER@SER DESCRIPTION.

Women in Jazz Adelaide emerged in 2021 to support women and gender diverse people in jazz in a historically male-dominated space. Co-founder Ruby Mensforth says in the media release: ‘Women In Jazz Adelaide are thrilled to be collaborating with Adelaide Festival Centre again this year to celebrate International Jazz Day. We can’t wait to present The New Standard, a collective of some of Adelaide’s most exciting and talented musicians to share and celebrate the music of women.’

ER@SER DESCRIPTION blends jazz, fusion, pop and soul with a trio band featuring two synth players and a drummer. Band member Alex Flood tells ArtsHub: ‘When people use the word “jazz”, many might interpret this within a genre or a style [of music]. What we’re doing is combining jazz influence and its concepts around musical interaction and improvisation, with more contemporary dance music… Jazz is an ongoing evolution of music.’

As the late great US singer Nina Simone put it: ‘Jazz is not just music, it’s a way of life, it’s a way of being, a way of thinking.’

Flood adds that ER@SER DESCRIPTION is born out of experimentation, where every moment of a performance is going to be different. ‘Each singular experience is unique for many reasons, and that’s what makes it really special, both for us and the audience. I hope we will be able to open people’s ears and their minds to what it means to actually experience jazz music and play jazz music,’ says Flood.

As an Adelaide local, Flood is also proud to have based his career in the City of Music, along with band members David Goodwin and Jack Strempel. He adds: ‘Adelaide is a smaller capital city, but we’ve got a really eclectic and unique mix of incredible musicians. We have such a diverse live music scene and I hope we can challenge people’s expectations [of jazz] with this performance.’

The unique and ever-evolving music of jazz will also be celebrated across Australia later in the year, with events such as Newport Jazz Festival (21-24 April), Merimbula Jazz Festival (9-12 June), Devonport Jazz Festival (27-30 July), Inverloch Jazz Festival (4-6 August), Melbourne International Jazz Festival (20-29 October), Perth International Jazz Festival (3-5 November, 11-12 November) and more.

Adelaide was named a UNESCO City of Music in 2015, alongside Bologna (Italy), Glasgow (Scotland), Hanover (Germany), Seville (Spain), Auckland (New Zealand) and more. The latest additions are Tallinn in Estonia, Kharkiv in Ukraine and London in Canada, all named in 2021.