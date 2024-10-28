Greek-Australian poet Π.O. wins 2024 Patrick White Literary Award

The working class anarchist poet Π.O. (Pi.O.), who grew up in the slums of Fitzroy after his parents moved to Australia from Greece in the 1950s, has won the $20,000 Patrick White Literary Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Australian literature.

A mainstay of Melbourne’s performance poetry and spoken word scenes for decades, Π.O. has done much to champion the art form, including publishing the work of his fellow poets.

His compelling and idiosyncratic poetry is often written in a phonetic vernacular, which can appear challenging on the page, but which springs to life when read aloud.

“I’ve only won one award before this so it was gobsmacking to receive the accolade,” Π.O. tells ArtsHub, adding that the Patrick White Literary Award is not a prize one can enter or be nominated for.

“It’s an award where the judges decide that they’re going to investigate the work of whoever, and then when they think they’ve got someone worthy, they ring you up and say, ‘We think you’re worthy, do you want it?’ And who’d say no to twenty-thou?” he laughs.

Π.O.’s first collection of poetry, Fitzroy Brothel, was published in 1974, with his earliest works inspired by an underwhelming performance by the American musician Johnny Cash.

“I was about 19 and the hormones were going through the roof. I thought the world was going to be blown up. I had no friends. I was going quietly mad, and I was watching The Johnny Cash Show on television, and in between songs, while he was tuning up, he read these two small religious poems, which I thought were absolute crap. I thought I could do better than that, and so I sat down, and then I wrote my first poem,” Π.O. says.

Given that he’s never been invited to the country’s major writers’ festivals – save for a one-off appearance at the Melbourne Writers’ Festival outside the main program – Π.O. doesn’t mince his words when talking about the potential impact of the Patrick White Literary Award on his career.

“I worked it out that this is my 50th year of writing, and in 50 years I’ve had publicity from the media and that kind of stuff, but the establishment, the literary establishment, really has put me on the outside for a long time, you know? Now it’s almost like the machinery of literature, of culture, has decided to look at you, and it’s a strange position to be in, really,” he explains.

In addition to writing concrete poetry and publishing the work of his friends and colleagues in magazines such as 925 and Unusual Works (the 38th issue of which is being launched at Northcote’s Black Spark Cultural Centre on Sunday 3 November at 2pm), Π.O. has chronicled Melbourne and its culture in numerous collections, including 1996’s 24 hrs: The day the language stood still (a 740-page epic published by Collective Effort Press after being rejected by several publishing houses), Fitzroy: The Biography (Collective Effort, 2015) and Heide (Giramondo Publishing, 2019).

The latter won the 2020 Judith Wright Calanthe Prize in the Queensland Premier’s Literary Awards and was shortlisted in the 2020 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards

Π.O.’s most recent collection, The Tour (Giramondo Publishing, 2023), chronicled the tensions within a group of Australian poets touring North America in the mid-1980s. Lucy Van, reviewing it for the Sydney Review of Books, called it “the achievement of Π.O.’s life [because] it actively bears the burden of the orders and disorders of our national poetry”. The Tour was longlisted for the 2024 ALS Gold Medal.

He is already in the process of writing a fourth epic poem, this time about the gentrification of Fitzroy and inner city Melbourne, a process Π.O. has witnessed firsthand.

“We used to have a sly grog and gambling shop up on the corner of Gertrude Street and Brunswick Street … so growing up, I saw all these different waves of people coming in, the waves of art and cafés and that kind of stuff,” he tells ArtsHub.

“I used to bring out a leaflet called Get Out of Fitzroy and I used to put it under people’s doors. I knew I was going to lose, but I was just pissed off, you know, that they were kind of eating into the suburb and destroying the kind of culture that was already there.”

Writing about the evolving culture of Fitzroy “has been one of my big things to do, and the fourth book that I’m writing is going to be, I think, absolutely shocking,” Π.O. says.

“I won’t go much more into it until you see it, but, but it re-evaluates the whole notion of gentrification as we saw it, all the heroes of gentrification being put under the spotlight, and that includes the Wogs Out of Work and the musicians and the artists and the university students and the nouveau rich, and it goes on and on and on.”

About the Patrick White Literary Award

The Patrick White Literary Award was established by Nobel Prize-winning author Patrick White with the proceeds of his 1973 Nobel Prize for Literature, in order to advance Australian literature “by encouraging the writing of novels, short stories, poetry and plays for publication or performance”.

It is awarded to an author who has made an ongoing contribution to Australian literature, but who may not have received adequate recognition, and is intended to encourage and support its recipient’s ongoing creativity. Previous winners have included Christina Stead, Fay Zwicky, Elizabeth Harrower, Tony Birch, Samuel Wagan Watson, Adam Aitken and Antigone Kefala.

The Award is managed by Perpetual as trustee, and many authors of different status and experience may qualify for consideration.

Perpetual National Manager, Philanthropy and Non-Profit Services, Jane Magor said: “Australian literature and Australian culture more broadly has benefited enormously from the enduring legacy of Patrick White. For more than 50 years writers such as Π.O. have been honoured to win this prestigious award, demonstrating the enduring qualities of philanthropy and the impact that philanthropic giving can have on so many people. Congratulations!”

What the judges thought

The judges for the 2024 Patrick White Literary Award were Michelle de Kretser (Chair), Dr Kerryn Goldsworthy and Dr Sarah Holland-Batt.

In their citation, the Judging Committee said: “A pioneering practitioner of spoken word and performance poetry in Australia, Π.O. campaigned for its acceptance as a valid poetic form. On the page, his poems continue to display a lively and witty interest in spoken language: migrant idioms, working-class speech and Australian colloquialisms jostle and unsettle standard English in his work. Similarly, an encyclopaedic range of sources – proverbs, science writing, historical documents, classical mythology and children’s games to name a few – provide disparate linguistic elements that are juxtaposed in his poems to brilliant effect. The range and diversity of his registers remind us that Π.O. is always, and foremost, an intensely political writer.

“Along with its deployment of the vernacular, Π.O.’s poetry is characterised by the idiosyncratic use of punctuation and spelling. His concrete poems employ numbers, punctuation marks and other typographical devices in visually striking ways; see, for instance, Missing Form: Concrete, visual and experimental poems (1981). According to Andy Jackson, writing in The Saturday Paper, Π.O.’s “invigorating use of punctuation and phonetic spelling reminds us that language is always vocal, accented and political”.

“In short, Π.O. has always favoured a radical and experimental poetics, which for many years went unrecognised by mainstream Australian literature… It would seem that Australia is finally catching up with Π.O.”

Poets welcome the news

ArtsHub’s Literary Editor, poet Thuy On, says, “The Patrick White Award is a prize that honours the unheralded and the overlooked, and I am delighted that this year it’s gone to a poet. Poetry does not have high visibility on our literary landscape. As an art form it’s often considered abstruse and impenetrable, but Π.O.’s work is of and for the people. He does not come from a highfalutin background, but a working-class immigrant one, and his poetry often reflects that through the patois and vernacular of speech and the experimental and playful style that seeks to disrupt what is and can be termed ‘poetry.’

“Π.O. is political in every way; even in his words he seeks to redefine borders and agitates for change. His body of work deserves a wider readership and hopefully this award will garner him new appreciation,” she says.

Similarly, Melbourne poet Alicia Sometimes says, “When Patrick White was awarded the Nobel Literature Prize in 1973, his writing was described as ‘an epic and psychological narrative art, which has introduced a new continent into literature’. The Patrick White Award is perfectly fitting for Π.O. to win. Π.O.’s creative work has constantly been innovative, radical, sublime, relevant and has introduced readers to an entire universe of vibrant literature. He weaves consequential dialogue with non-fiction treasures, mathematical poetics among profoundly ordinary moments, and always has his eye on conveying vital stories.

“His writing will be long remembered, as well as his undying devotion to championing other writers and his deep love of outstanding poetry,” Sometimes tells ArtsHub.

Π.O. will be officially honoured for his contribution to Australian literature at the Patrick White Literary Award celebration at Readings State Library Victoria, on Wednesday 13 November 2024 at 6pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend. To RSVP, email philanthropy@perpetual.com.au.