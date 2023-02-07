From desert to destination

There is the impression that the desert is a barren landscape, a place of mystery and hardship. But, for many, the desert landscape is a muse for artistic expression, and home to long-standing cultures.

Still standing in Moapa Valley, near Nevada is prominent US land artist Michael Heizer’s Double Negative (1969), two trenches dug into the earth that run for more than 400 metres. The Sahara, Mojave and Nevada deserts and more have become artists’ playgrounds, some accepting the ephemerality of their work while others become monuments.

Desert X, produced by the Desert Biennial, is another dedicated platform turning desert to destination. The event has been held throughout the US, but also a recent iteration was staged in the Al-‘Ula desert of Saudi Arabia.

In Australia, deserts have been home to arts and cultural practices since time immemorial, with the Central and Western Desert art movement gaining momentum in Papunya from 1971, and major First Nations events that offer a gateway into the deserts, including Desert Mob and Parrtjima.

Recently as part of a major new commission by FELLR’s A Land of Fizz, Tokyo-born and Sydney-based artist Elliott Routledge (Funskull) also took his sculpture from an urban environment onto the sand dunes of Worimi Conservation Lands in NSW.

The 4200-hectare park is managed by the local Worimi Traditional Owners, who connected Routledge with the land’s history and culture. Routledge tells ArtsHub: ‘When we spoke to the Traditional Owners they were really open to our ideas and wanted to know what we were doing and why. They drove us around and shared some of the history and context of the place, which was really important.’

Working with an open brief, Routledge adds that he wanted to make a work for a completely new environment. ‘I wanted to create something that seemed otherworldly and when FELLR said to put the work in a landscape, I guess everyone would be expecting that classic Australian landscape.

‘The sand dunes to me are unique, it’s not what you would expect to be in New South Wales. It has such a rich history with the Aboriginal people as well.’

Temporary installation ‘Happy Place’ for ‘A Land of Fizz’ by Elliott Routledge. Photo: Matt Cherubino.

Routledge’s 250-kilogram temporary installation, Happy Place, can be seen as an expansion of the sculptural piece, Joy over everything at Barangaroo House, Sydney. It’s a continuation of the stacked sculptural form with smiley faces, this time featuring a soft hue that seems to merge with the sandy landscape.

Routledge says, ‘This colouring of the sculpture [is intentional], I didn’t want to fight with the landscape, especially with it being placed on such important lands.’

The scenery also evokes a sense of timelessness for Routledge, who wanted to create ‘something that seemed to make sense to be there, but also like it was dropped in from out of nowhere,’ he adds.

The artwork has been captured by Melbourne-based photographer Matt Cherubino in its natural habitat, and accompanied with a short film by Sam Brumby. While the work itself has now returned to Routledge’s studio, the artist sees this as a way for the installation to live on without being a permanent addition to the sacred site of the Worimi people.

A launch party will be held by FELLR at Pleasures Playhouse, Sydney on 8 February, featuring Routledge’s installation as photographed by Cherubino and filmed by Sam Brumby, with live music by Elijah Something, Honey Point and Command D.