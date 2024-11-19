From bohemia to the outback: Opera Queensland launches its 2025 season

Oscar-nominated coloratura soprano Sumi Jo will headline Opera Queensland’s (OQ) fifth Festival of Outback Opera as part of the company’s newly announced 2025 season.

Other highlights of the season, details of which were launched today (Tuesday 19 November) include a new staging of Puccini’s bohemian love story La bohème for Brisbane Festival, co-produced with West Australian Opera; the return of the Brisbane Bel Canto Festival, now in its second year; and the continuation of OQ’s Studio Series, featuring intimate, cabaret-style performances and exclusive recitals that bridge the classical and the modern.

Collectively, the season showcases OQ’s mission to make opera accessible to all, combining innovative mainstage and touring productions that will resonate throughout Queensland and across Australia as well as internationally.

“In putting our 2025 season together we set out to explore how we connect with each other in ways that are born of kindness and empathy. What might we learn if we open ourselves to the beauty and wonder of opera? Be it the majesty of La bohème or the grand horizons of the Outback, 2025 invites us to look for moments of connection through the music and stories we experience together,” says OQ CEO and Artistic Director, Patrick Nolan, whose contract was recently extended until 2028.

Beautiful songs

Taking its name from bel canto (Italian for ‘beautiful singing’), the popular singing style of the 18th century, the Brisbane Bel Canto Festival opens in early March and includes the return of Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University with Andrew Ford’s Red Dirt Hymns, a contemporary collection of secular hymns written by Australian poets including Jordie Albiston, John Kinsella and David McCooey set to Ford’s own compositions.

“With Brisbane Bel Canto, we take our inspiration from the virtuosity of a singer in full flight. This is a privilege to behold. Be it at a recital of Monteverdi madrigals or a contemporary Australian song cycle by Andrew Ford, this year’s program offers audiences a broad array of opportunities to connect with performers and the music they make across the city,” Nolan says.

Programmed as the centrepiece of the 2025 Brisbane Bel Canto Festival is Rossini’s La Cenerentola (Cinderella), performed by two rising operatic stars making their Queensland debuts: Italian mezzo-soprano Mara Gaudenzi as Angelina (Cinderella) and Czech tenor Petr Nekoranec as Don Ramiro, whose heart Angelina captures.

Directed by Laura Hansford, the production features the Opera Queensland Chorus, together with Richard Mills AM leading the Queensland Symphony Orchestra (QSO).

Hansford says: “La Cenerentola is at its core a tale of heart and humour. I am excited to flip the classic Cinderella story on its glass slipper and welcome everyone to a ‘once upon a time’ that is brimming with clever disguises, midnight balls, unlikely heroes and the triumph of kindness.”

New additions to the Festival include the University of Queensland School of Music, which joins OQ for Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle (Little Solemn Mass) featuring pianists Liam Viney and Anna Grinberg and a mass choir in the Cathedral of St Stephen, and emerging Brisbane ensemble One Equal Music with The Birth of Bel Canto, tracing the roots of bel canto back to the Renaissance-era madrigal.

Opera in the outback

In May, OQ heads west to the towns of Winton and Longreach to present the fifth Festival of Outback Opera, headlined by Grammy Award-winning, Oscar-nominated South Korean soprano Sumi Jo, whose voice was once described by the late conductor Herbert von Karajan as “the best gift God has given”.

With events ranging from formal galas to casual singalongs in the pub, and large-scale concerts under the stars to afternoons of beautiful singing and fine dining, the Festival ably demonstrates OQ’s commitment to bringing world-class talent to regional audiences.

Nolan describes the Festival of Outback Opera as “the little festival that could, one of those happy coincidences in which the joy of what we bring as an opera company is in perfect harmony with the majesty of the outback and the warmth and generosity of the locals”.

He continues: “Such is the magic of the festival that anyone who has been wants to return again and bring more of their friends, leaving us with the fortunate problem of not having enough rooms to accommodate everyone. Having Sumi Jo, one of the world’s most renowned sopranos, joining us this year gives some sense of how the reputation of this festival is growing.”

Other highlights

In September, OQ presents La bohème, one of the 10 most performed operas in the world. Composed by Puccini between 1893 and 1895, and based on Henri Murger’s 1851 short story collection, Scènes de la vie de bohème (Scenes of Bohemian Life), this original co-production by Opera Queensland and West Australian Opera premiered in Perth in 2023 and is being presented in 2025 in association with Brisbane Festival.

Matt Reuben James Ward directs alongside Associate Director Laura Hansford, with the QSO conducted by Umberto Clerici. Both the Opera Queensland Chorus and the Opera Queensland Children’s Chorus will participate in the production, which stars West Australian-born, Italy-based soprano Elena Perroni as Mimì, Italian tenor Valerio Borgioni (performing in Queensland for the first time) as Rodolfo, and award-winning First Nations soprano Nina Korbe as Musetta.

Opera Queensland’s 2025 season features a new staging of ‘La bohème’. Photo: Paul Blackmore.

Speaking to the role, Korbe says: “My first opera with OQ was La Bohème in 2014 when I was a chorus member, so it feels fitting that my first principal role with the company is in that same opera. Musetta is bold, unapologetically passionate, and brings a fire to every scene she’s in. Exploring her spirit and complex heart is a gift, and I can’t wait to bring that energy to the stage and share her story with our audience.”

Are You Lonesome Tonight, OQ’s most successful regional tour in its history, takes to the road again in 2025 thanks to a Playing Australia grant, with tour dates and venues to be confirmed, and OQ’s Studio Series returns for its sixth year, affirming the company’s commitment to musical excellence and innovation.

Featuring a series of performances in February, March, June, July and October in OQ’s intimate Southbank Studio, the 2025 Studio Series blends the worlds of opera, art song, jazz and contemporary music.

This year’s program includes performances by US singer, performance artist and musician Joseph Keckler, Australian baritone James Roser and Brisbane-based pianist Alex Raineri with An die Musik, a selection of Schubert’s 600 lieder (songs for voice and piano), and musical theatre performer Amy Lehpamer performing the songs of Cole Porter.

The 2025 season will also see OQ continuing to build its international profile, following the 2024 staging of the company’s The Barber of Seville in Seattle and Des Moines. Next year, OQ’s collaboration with Circa, Orpheus and Eurydice, will be presented at the Edinburgh International Festival before returning for Opera Australia’s 2025 Melbourne season.

Learn more about Opera Queensland’s 2025 season.