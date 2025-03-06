Four international headliners to appear at the 2025 Melbourne Writers Festival

Veronica Sullivan, Melbourne Writers Festival’s (MWF) new Festival Director has announced the first authors lined up for her inaugural program running from Thursday 8 May through to Sunday 11 May.

“These four authors’ latest books transport readers to vastly different cultures, eras and genres. Perhaps the only quality they all share is that they are utterly riveting storytellers. We can’t wait to welcome them to our City of Literature in May,” says Sullivan.

The Ministry of Time author Kaliane Bradley (pictured above) is one of the four announced headliners, coming all the way from London to Australia for the first time. Applauded by Barack Obama, Emily Henry, and Max Porter, her novel has been optioned by both the BBC and film production company A24. Bradley’s critically acclaimed work explores love’s potential power to change all inside a world of time travel and spies. With ABC Radio National’s Claire Nichols, Bradley will speak on the historical and literary inspirations behind The Ministry of Time, the in and outs of writing a sexy sex scene, and stepping outside the boundaries of genre fiction’s rules.

Host, ABC Radio National’s Kate Evans will then chat with Colum McCann, who is bringing his new novel Twist to MWF, returning to Australia after 25 years. McCann is an acclaimed Irish author, praised for his bestselling novel Let the Great World Spin and is coming to MWF on May 10. McCann will discuss Twist, a story set in a cable repair ship off Cape Town’s coast. His tale on the ocean explores the lonely and destructive seas of life and, in Melbourne, McCann will discuss how his underwater fiction uses themes of destruction and truth to give us an understanding of the world around us.

Colum McCann. Image: Supplied.

Butter is the name of Asako Yuzuki’s bestselling thriller. In her book, inspired by the real life case of the ‘Konkatsu Killer’, her protagonist is determined to serve up a story about a convicted female serial killer who used her home cooking to poison her lovers. The viral book, Butter, mixes together thematic ideas of Japanese beauty standards with the intricacies of femininity and power. And in conversation with Beejay Silcox, Yuzuki will discuss the complex ideas that formed her 2024 thriller.

Asako Yuzuki. Image: Supplied.

Also at MWF, Tali Lavi will host a conversation with Yael van der Wouden discussing the Dutch author’s debut novel, The Safekeep. Shortlisted for the Booker Prize, The Safekeep ventures through a tense landscape of secrets, desires and history. Wouden crafts a compelling story about a relationship between characters Eva and Isabella in the Netherlands in the 1960s, tonally evocative and explorative. With Lavi, Wouden will talk about how history and lies echo across time through nations and the people living in them.

Yael van der Wouden. Image: Supplied.

The ticketed in-person events with Kaliane Bradley, Colum McCann, Yael van der Wouden and Asako Yuzuki are already on sale, with the full program schedule and further tickets to be released on Thursday 20 March via MWF.