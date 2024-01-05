News

Dubai light festival welcomes Australian curator for inaugural edition

Former Curator and Festival Director of Light at Vivid Sydney joins the new Dhai Dubai light art festival to help showcase Emirati artists to a global audience.
5 Jan 2024
Celina Lei
A dome like architectural structure with blue and neon pink lights projected throughout at night.

The Dhai Dubai light art festival will be held at the Al Wasl Plaza. Image: Inside the Al Wasl Plaza dome with light display. Photo: Marvin Castelino on Unsplash.

The first ever Dhai Dubai light art festival will take place at Expo City Dubai from 26 January to 4 February this year, with Australian event designer Anthony Bastic AM at the helm.

The Festival is organised by Expo City Dubai, in strategic partnership with AGB Creative, curators and designers of Vivid Sydney, and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

Bastic, the Founder and CEO of AGB Creative, is known for his work with Vivid Sydney, Parrtjima – A Festival of Light, Noël Sydney Christmas festival and ELEVATE Sydney.

In 2000, Bastic worked as the Creative Director of Sydney’s Live Sites during the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which was later adopted by the International Olympic Committee as a blueprint for future Olympic Host Cities.

Bastic joins Anna Abulhoul, Executive Creative Director of Entertainment and Experiences at Expo City Dubai, to curate the inaugural Dhai Dubai light art festival aimed at showcasing Emirati artists to a global audience.

Dhai Dubai light art festival will illuminate Al Wasl Plaza from 26 January and will allegedly draw on the ‘Al Wasl’s enduring values – inclusiveness, a rich cultural tapestry, knowledge, authentic cultural expression, universal humanity, and insatiable curiosity’, according to a media statement provided to ArtsHub.

However, in terms of inclusiveness, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – of which Dubai is the most populous city – notoriously criminalises same-sex sexual activity between men and women, with the gender expression of trans people also criminalised. The maximum penalty for breaking such laws in the UAE is death.

In November 2023, ahead of the 2023 Climate Change Conference (COP28), Climate Home News reported that non-binary and trans campaigners have feared repression in Dubai, and as a result, stayed away from attending the climate summit.

Anthony Bastic AM, Co-Curator of Dhai Dubai light Art festival and Chief Executive Officer and Creative Director of AGB Creative. Photo: Supplied. A white man wearing glasses is wearing a navy suit and standing with his arms crossed, smiling at the camera. The background is outdoors under an architectural shade with trees nearby.
Anthony Bastic AM, Co-Curator of Dhai Dubai light Art festival and Chief Executive Officer and Creative Director of AGB Creative. Photo: Supplied.

The Al Wasl Plaza is a piece of landmark architecture and centrepiece of Expo 2020, with its dome ‘tall enough to fit the Leaning Tower of Pisa beneath it’ according to its website. By night, the dome transforms into a 360-degree projection screen.

Bastic says in the media release dated 5 January: ‘Dubai is a city that opens its arms to all, and in that spirit, we extend an invitation to residents and global visitors alike to share in this celebration of culture. The Dhai Dubai light art festival transcends visual aesthetics; it’s a deep dive into the soul of a nation, an exploration of its stories, and a heartfelt tribute to how light influences life.’

The festival is a new addition to the existing infrastructure of major arts and cultural events in Dubai, including Museum of the Future, which opened in 2022, and the international art fair, Art Dubai, set to return in March for its 17th edition.

Abulhoul explains that the ethos of Dhai Dubai light art festival is ‘a canvas for our city’s heartbeat, revealing intricate stories behind mesmerising art. Each piece echoes an artist’s journey, etched in light, forming a luminous symphony where emotion meets artistry.’

Read: Lessons from Dubai’s Museum of the Future

She continues: ’We celebrate not just art, but stories – personal journeys, cultural heritage, and profound inspirations. This narrative celebration defines the Dhai Dubai light art festival, an ode to stories shaping us through light. It’s a tribute to our nation’s soul, showcasing vibrant stories defining Emirati identity.

’This festival is a pledge to empower local talents, providing a luminous stage for Emirati artists to cast their brilliance across the global canvas. We are devoted to nurturing emerging talents, fostering a spirit of pride and nationalism as their stories unfold in the global spotlight,’ Abulhoul says.

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts and Literature sector at Dubai Culture says the festival ‘underscores Dubai Culture’s commitment to enhancing cultural tourism in Dubai by encouraging creatives and artistic talent to present works that reflect the Emirate’s creative identity, values, and heritage. It also provides artists with the opportunity to express their relationship with the city, their ideas, and diverse perspectives related to the Emirati culture, aligning with Dubai Culture’s goals of encouraging a creative environment that fosters innovation in the cultural and creative industries’.

While detailed programming is yet to be revealed for Dhai Dubai light art festival, it will include artist talks, workshops, interactive experiences and installations.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. Most recently she took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram: @lleizy_

Aggregations All Arts Biography Features Non-Fiction Performing Arts Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
