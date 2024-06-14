Craft as a universal language: IOTA 2024 reveals lead artists and theme

The Indian Ocean Craft Triennial (IOTA) 2024 runs from August to October in Western Australia, and its 32 lead artists are now revealed.

For three months, craft artists and groups – selected from across six Indian Ocean countries – will take the time to reflect on craft as a universal language under this year’s theme, Codes in Parallel.

Artists include Albert Yonathan Setyawan, Anne Samat, Chris Soal, Dewi Bukit, Mujahidin Nurrahman and Patrick Bongoy, alongside Australia-based practitioners such as Jacky Cheng, Maggie Baxter, Tjanpi Desert Weavers, Vipoo Srivilasa and more.

This is the first time that many of these artists, hailing from India, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia and South Africa, will travel to WA for the opening of their installations since the inaugural triennial in 2021.

Organisers expanded on the topic of this year’s theme, ‘Craft is a universal language that all humanity shares. It comes from applying thought and skill to a material, resulting in beauty which invites collective appreciation and understanding. The crafted object brings the maker and the observer together in a way that cuts across cultural and socio-political boundaries, time, and geographies, evoking an uncanny sense of connectedness.

’The Indian Ocean region is home to roughly 2.5 billion people (one-third of the world’s population) comprising a diversity of origins, cultures, languages and religions. Where languages and dialects abound, languages lost or endangered, and literacy inaccessible, craft communicates where words cannot.’

IOTA presents a flagship international exhibition alongside over 60 shows complimenting the main program. The event is expected to engage over 300 WA craftspeople, who have spent over two years planning and making work in anticipation of this year’s triennial.

IOTA24 will activate WA venues with the legacy and continuance of craft, including Albany Town Hall, Curtin University, Bunbury Regional Art Gallery, Fremantle Arts Centre, Mundaring Arts Centre, Fremantle’s WA Maritime Museum and the Old Sailmakers Shed, Broome.

The Futuring Craft conference kicks off on 3 September with an opening keynote and celebration at Curtin University’s School of Design and the Built Environment. Over the following three days, the conference will delve into topics exploring the relationship between craft and the environment, technology and science.

View the full list of IOTA24 lead artists.