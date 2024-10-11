Can Australian art survive the AI revolution? ANA report explores challenges and opportunities

A New Approach (ANA) has recently released its latest findings on AI’s impact and potential in the creative industries, focusing on the ‘why’ and ‘how’, rather than the ‘if’.

CEO of ANA, Kate Fielding argues that AI is more than just a threat to creativity. “AI will be part of securing Australia’s place as a cultural powerhouse,” she says. “Arts, culture and creativity can help Australians work out how to apply AI in safe, innovative and inclusive ways, as well as contributing to debate about the role of this technology in society.

“At its best, AI can amplify the contributions of arts, culture and creativity to Australian society, including to our prosperity, cohesion, security, health and sustainability.”

The ANA report, ‘Guide, Steer, Repeat: Applications of AI in arts, culture and creativity, and how Australia should respond’, highlights that people are approaching AI with caution across the board, but the arts and culture sector can play a crucial role in steering AI towards positive outcomes with the help of frameworks and partnerships.

AI FOMO in the driver’s seat: too fast or too slow

While human creators, editors and performers are still seen as vital, generative AI is often used to cut corners, save money and improve efficiency. But in a sector that is all about connection and engagement with your audiences, speed may not always be a good thing. Out of 4000 Australian adults surveyed nationally 54% said they are worried that generative AI was being developed too quickly, with a staggering 40% believing that generative AI will harm Australian society.

As the report highlights, in the past 12 months AI controversies have sprouted across the visual and performing arts, as well as in publishing and print media, and creative services and design. The Queensland Symphony Orchestra faced criticism over using an AI-generated image containing several errors to promote upcoming events and a science magazine encountered wrangles over copyright for using OpenAI’s GPT-4 model to generate web articles and automated fact-checking based on the magazine’s database of stories, without consent from or payment to its journalists.

Creators typically use generative AI for workflow or process, rather than as the product of their creative practice, but transparency remains key.

Statistics recently gathered by online art exchange platform, Bluethumb, also reveal some insights about the attitude towards AI-generated art and the significance of the ‘human hand’ when it comes to buyers and collectors. Of the 650 buyers surveyed, 95.4% demand full disclosure around the use of AI-generative tools in art-making, while 91% of 850 artists surveyed share the belief that disclosure is crucial. In addition to this, 88.1% of buyers are not inclined to purchase AI-generated art at all, even if it comes at a lower price.

The ANA report highlights that those who have taken a more considered approach to AI are creating better outcomes, and generally see a positive impact on digitisation and accessibility initiatives. Identified shortcomings include gender bias and the misrepresentation of First Nations cultures.

Insights from government and industry actions

The ANA report emphasises that voluntary compliance with existing AI ethics principles is insufficient, especially in ‘high-risk’ situations.The Australian Government is exploring mandatory guidelines for AI application, with the Department of Industry, Science and Resources undertaking consultations on policy options for the safe and responsible use of AI. The definition of ‘high-risk’ AI use is yet to be established, but includes consequences such as negative impacts on human rights.

Australians’ concern about AI misinformation is among the highest in the world, and the Federal Government is seeking to address this as a priority. A draft law will build on the Digital Industry Group’s (DIGI) Australian Code of Practice on Disinformation and Misinformation to empower media and communications regulators to gather information and enforce an industry standard.

Copyright is another key area under review at the government level, specifically focusing on the use of copyrighted material for AI training.

Both the Arts Law Centre and the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA) are actively supporting members and creative professionals to navigate AI usage.

Opportunities to lead the charge on AI

ANA urges governments and industries to leverage arts and culture to facilitate a better understanding of AI and help people make informed decisions around its usage. Some artists and organisations have already started to take the initiative with exhibitions and projects, both online and offline, that interrogate some of these questions and encourage discussion. They highlight the power of art to communicate complex systems and ideas, and potentially reduce the harm caused by undesirable impacts from AI.

ANA also advocates for the Australian industry to take charge and influence overseas regulation. To date, Leonardo.Ai is a rare example of a homegrown AI developer, with the sector dominated by overseas developers, meaning they are only adhering to foreign legal jurisdictions.

Collaborations and the sharing of knowledge and resources are highly encouraged in the report, including partnering with AI developers, between cultural institutions and with the higher education sector.

Find the full ANA report here.

Also check out our video explainer on the Senate inquiry into AI:

To befit the topic, this article was drafted with the assistance of NotebookLM, an AI-powered research assistant from Google. The ANA report was uploaded into NotebookLM, which generated a summary of key topics.