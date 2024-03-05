News

Call for First Nations community to guide new cultural and intellectual rights legislation

The Office for the Arts is hosting community engagement sessions and welcoming feedback online around how to prevent harm from fake art.
5 Mar 2024
Photo: eskay lim, Unsplash.

First Nations People are invited to participate in a series of in-person and online community engagements sessions to share thoughts that will help guide the development of new, stand-alone legislation to recognise and project Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Property (ICIP) rights.

The development of the legislation is a commitment under the National Cultural Policy, Revive.

In 2022, the Productivity Commission released the ‘Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Visual Arts and Crafts’ draft report, which detailed how fake art harms First Nations culture. The Commission listed mandatory labelling for inauthentic products, new cultural rights legislation that leads to legal protection and ICIP strategy among its key recommendations.

The Australian Government’s Office for the Arts recognises that current laws do not fully protect ICIP rights, and that more than half of all purchased merchandise and souvenirs with First Nations art and designs are inauthentic or made without permission.

The Office for the Arts is holding 50 engagement sessions in 38 locations across Australian between 4 March and 2 May 2024 to discuss how a new legislation can stop the harm caused by fake art. The legislation will be developed through a First Nations-led process, which involves the establishment of a First Nations Partnership in the first half of 2024 with eight to 10 core First Nations experts.

Topics for discussion at the engagement sessions include aspects of ICIP to be protected by law, key principles and objectives, acknowledgement of rights, commual ownership, enforcement against breaches of cultural rights and more.

This is the first stage of development for the new legislation, with later stages designated to address broader rights relating to ICIP.

The Government has provided $13.4 million over four years to support the development of the new ICIP legislation, including for grants and training.

Learn more and get involved, or share your views online by 15 June.


