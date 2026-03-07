Best opportunities, grants & awards for creatives: 9 to 15 March 2026

(Studio)LAB residency program (Geelong, VIC)

Creative development of LUSH, a performance project by artists gemma+molly, Platform LAB 2023. Photo: Leiko Lopez/Platform Arts.

REGIONAL ARTISTS – Platform Arts is seeking Expressions of Interest to join its 2026 supported residency program, (Studio)LAB.

(Studio)LAB will enable six artists from across the Greater Geelong region to experiment, test, and expand their practice in a dedicated studio environment. The new LAB framework combines technical and professional development sessions, with balanced focus between material practice and career progression.

Participants will receive a range of support across the six-month residency, including a stipend, in-kind access to a shared on-site studio, and development sessions led by artists, creative practitioners, and sector leaders.

This opportunity is open to artists from all contemporary disciplines, including (but not limited to) performance makers, visual artists, new-media artists, animators, installation artists, public artists, dancers, choreographers, writers, sound artists, musicians, composers, researchers and designers. Cross- and inter-disciplinary practitioners are encouraged to apply, as well as those working in arts-adjacent disciplines.

Applications close 6 April. Learn more and apply.

The Convent Writers Residency Program (Melbourne, VIC)

WRITERS – Applications are now open for The Convent Writers Residency Program at Abbotsford Convent, offering writers dedicated time, space and support to develop literary and written work within a beautiful heritage-listed setting.

Designed to enable focused creative development, the residency provides an environment where writers can deepen their practice and advance a project. Writers of any form and at any stage of development are invited to extend their practice, with opportunities to share work-in-progress outcomes through the Convent’s public programs.

Applications close 15 March. Learn more and apply.

Screen Queensland Online Elevation Fund (QLD)

FILM/SCREEN – Screen Queensland has announced a first-of-its-kind Online Elevation Fund, providing up to $50,000 to Queensland creators looking to take their online business to the next level. The fund assists established creator businesses to scale-up their activities and grow sustainably.

Applications close 13 April. Learn more and apply.

Screenwest Digital Games Business Accelerator Fund (WA)

GAMING – The Screenwest Digital Games Business Accelerator Fund assists Western Australian digital games practitioners with business development and skills capacity building. Its focus is on creating employment and training pathways, retaining key talent in the State and strengthening the sustainability of WA digital games businesses.

The guidelines were recently updated, so be sure to review them and chat to the Screenwest Program Manager before submitting your application.

Applications close 13 April. Learn more and apply.

Screen Australia Narrative Content Production Program (national)

FILM/SCREEN – The Narrative Content Production Program supports content makers to produce narrative projects for online/direct-to-audience, television and theatrical feature film platforms.

The aims of the Narrative Content Production Program are to support:

exceptional Australian narrative content for production and release for online/direct-to-audience, television and feature film platforms.

distinctive storytelling for a range of audiences across different platforms and budget levels.

talent at different career stages who are connected to the stories they tell and that reflect the breadth of Australia in service of cultural, creative and economic benefits.

stories with viable budgets and pathways to audiences locally and/or globally.

This program will have four application rounds per financial year.

Applications close 14 May. Learn more and apply.

Mastery of Systems Leadership Scholarship (national)

ARTS WORKERS/ARTS LEADERS – Creative Australia is supporting five places in the Mastery of Systems Leadership Program run by Small Giants Academy and will cover the full tuition for each place. These scholarships are for mid-career and established artists, arts workers and arts leaders with at least 15 years of experience who are strategically positioned to influence and enact change in their organisation, community and sector.

Mastery of Systems Leadership is an intensive one-year program (August 2026 to July 2027) that supports you to forge new pathways that regenerate, restore, and reimagine what is possible in a world impacted by the ‘poly-crisis’ made up of ecological collapse, economic fragility and social upheaval.

With a cohort of global peers from a range of sectors, backgrounds, and career stages, you’re invited to move beyond linear, siloed approaches and into a deeper understanding of how systems truly work.

Applications close 17 March. Learn more and apply.

Climate Leadership Accelerator: Into the Arena Scholarship (national)

ARTISTS/ARTS WORKERS – Creative Australia is supporting 15 places in the Climate Leadership Accelerator: Into the Arena program run by Small Giants Academy and will cover the full tuition for each place. These scholarships are for artists and arts workers with at least five years’ experience in the arts and culture sector.

This 10-week program is suitable for people who are stepping into climate leadership as well as those who are deeply engaged and seeking peer community. You will be part of a cohort of approximately 23 leaders from a range of sectors, backgrounds, and career stages.

Applications close 17 March. Learn more and apply.

State Library Victoria Fellowships (Melbourne, VIC)

State Library of Victoria. Image: Rafael Leão on Unsplash.

ALL ARTFORMS – The State Library Victoria’s Fellowships Program invites leading scholars and creatives to unlock the State Collection, generating new research, advanced knowledge and exceptional creative works.

To date, the program has delivered over $3-million in funding to support more than 300 fellows, with many producing career-defining works. Each fellow receives $15,000 in funding, a dedicated office in the dome annulus, and access to a liaison librarian to assist research in the State Collection, for one year.

Applications close 7 April. Learn more and apply.

Rainbow Exhibition EOIs 2027 (national)

VISUAL ARTS – LGBTIQA+ artists and curators are invited to apply for an exhibition at the Eltham Library Community Gallery. The selected exhibition will be put forward for Midsumma Festival, Australia’s premier queer arts and culture festival, bringing together a diverse mix of LGBTIQA+ artists, performers, communities, and audiences.

The program shares the lived experiences of those voices at the margins, the expression of queer history and the celebration of new ideas.

The 2027 Rainbow Exhibition will recieve a project fee, curatorial and marketing support, a Council celebration event, and will be registered as a Midsumma event.

Applications close 19 April. Learn more and apply.

