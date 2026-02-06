News

Best opportunities, grants and awards for creatives: 9 to 15 February 2026

This week: exciting opps for performing arts enthusiasts, emerging circus performers, and visual artists.
6 Feb 2026 15:00
Alannah Sue
The Frank Van Straten Fellowship 2026 will provide special access to the Australian Performing Arts Collection. Image: Supplied/Arts Centre Melbourne.

All Arts

The Frank Van Straten Fellowship 2026 will provide special access to the Australian Performing Arts Collection. Image: Supplied/Arts Centre Melbourne.

Under Construction circus residency program (NSW/VIC/National)

A young female circus performer flies through the air, suspended by her feet from a rope. She has a long plait which accentuates her movement as it too swings through the air.
A young performer with the Flying Fruit Fly Circus. Photo: Ian Sutherland.

Applications are now open for Under Construction, the Flying Fruit Fly Circus’s established circus residency program, taking place between 27 July and 30 October 2026, which now includes residencies in Albury and at the Circus Centre Melbourne.

The Flying Fruit Fly Circus are proud to champion emerging and established circus and physical theatre artists living in Australia to develop innovative new work, with this program being an opportunity for creatives to test bold ideas in professional rehearsal spaces and to connect with the circus community.

This year, Under Construction has received a significant boost, thanks to a major grant from Creative Australia, growing the total package of support in 2026 to over $100,000 in cash and in-kind assistance. Each residency will receive two weeks’ access to agreed space and equipment at Flying Fruit Fly Circus or Circus Centre Melbourne and over $100,000 value in cash and in-kind assistance.

Applications close 11 February. Learn more and apply.

Frank Van Straten Fellowship (VIC/National)

Opportunities, grants and awards for artists and creatives | arts grants
Archival photograph of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds by Peter Milne. Courtesy of the Australian Performing Arts Collection, Arts Centre Melbourne.

Applications are now open for the Frank Van Straten Fellowship, a yearly fellowship that offers arts enthusiasts access to Australia’s largest specialist collection, the Australian Performing Arts Collections.

The aim of the Frank Van Straten Fellowship is to tell stories of Australia’s rich performing arts history through the costumes, designs, photographs and objects that make up the Australian Performing Arts Collection. Current recipients Sarah Kriegler and Jacob Williams are uncovering the hidden stories of the puppets and puppetry objects from the Collection, with plans to develop a new puppetry work for family audiences called THINGS HAVE A LIFE OF THEIR OWN.

The Arts Centre Melbourne has been the proud custodian of the Collections for over five decades. Alongside the Frank Van Straten Fellowship, the Collections’ stories are shared through the new Australian Museum of Performing Arts (AMPA), which is currently showing the inaugural exhibition DIVA.

Returning for its seventh year, the fellowship commences in July and will provide the successful recipient a stipend of $15,000 and special access to collections in order to research and develop a project on a topic of their choosing.

Applications close 13 March. Learn more and apply.

Copyright Agency Partnerships (CAP) is an annual series to support major commissions for mid-career and established visual artists in partnership with leading art galleries and cultural organisations around Australia.

In 2026, Copyright Agency is partnering with Edith Cowan University Gallery to create and present a significant opportunity for visual artists, with an exhibition from 12 February to 7 May 2027.

Mid-career and established visual artists working in all media and mediums are eligible to apply. Eligible artists will have developed an independent body of work and practice over several years, or have reached a high level of achievement in their career, gaining recognition and acclaim for their contributions to their discipline and sector.

This grant is valued at $80,000, inclusive of artist fee and project funds towards the development and presentation of a new commission.

Applications close 16 March. Learn more and apply.

More opportunities, grants and awards for creatives in 2026

Photo: Harrison Haines / Pexels.

Best funding opportunities for artists, arts workers and arts organisations in 2026

ArtsHub’s curated collection of upcoming arts grants for 2026 spans most – if not all – disciplines. Whether you’re an artist, writer, musician or multi-disciplinary creative, you’re sure to find something in this list to awaken your muse, direct your focus and get you excited for 2026. Read more.

Best opportunities and grants for writers in 2026

Whether you’re a young poet interested in the Marten Bequest Travelling Scholarship, or an established author interested in a fellowship with the Copyright Agency, these opportunities for Australian writers are well worth exploring. Read more.

Best opportunities and grants for musicians in 2026

If you’re a musician looking for ways to extend your practice, these upcoming opportunities are worth checking out. Read more.

Best opportunities and grants for performing artists in 2026

Anyone who works in the performing arts understands that there are many moving parts involved, along with costs that can add up quickly. These grants, funding rounds and scholarship opportunities can help you take risks, explore ideas, and extend your artistic practice through professional development. Read more.

Best grants and opportunities for visual artists in 2026

Whether you’re an emerging artist interested in professional development, or an established artist seeking funding for a specific project, one of the following opportunities in ArtsHub’s list could alter the creative course of your creative year. Read more.

Best grants for First Nations creatives in 2026

First Nations arts practitioners at every career stage are eligible to apply for a range of funded opportunities throughout 2026. From community storytelling to international exchange, these top five opportunities invest in First Nations creativity, professional development and creative leadership. Read more.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

Discover more arts, games and screen reviews on ArtsHub and ScreenHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Alannah Sue

Alannah Sue is a writer, editor, theatre critic and content creator with a passion for arts and culture and all that glitters. After spending more than a decade embedded in the Sydney arts landscape and finishing up her tenure as Arts & Culture Editor at Time Out, she relocated to Melbourne in 2025. In addition to contributing to ArtsHub and ScreenHub, her freelance portfolio also expands to editorial and copywriting for lifestyle and arts publications such as Limelight and Urban List, cultural institutions like the Sydney Opera House, and marketing and publicity services for independent artists. She is always keen to take a chance on weird performance art, theatre of all kinds, out-of-the-box exhibitions, queer venues, and cheap Prosecco. Give her half a chance, and she will get on a soapbox when it comes to topics like the magic of musical theatre, the importance of rigorous arts criticism, and the global cultural implications of the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise. Connect with Alannah on Instagram: @alannurgh.

