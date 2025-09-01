Best opportunities, grants and awards for creatives: 1-7 September 2025

Awards and competitions

City of Bayswater 2025 Community Art Awards and Exhibition (WA)

Emerging and established artists are invited to submit their masterpiece into the City of Bayswater’s Community Art Awards for the opportunity to win up to $7500 and have their work displayed in a free community exhibition this year.

Entries close 14 September; learn more and enter.

M16 Artspace Drawing Prize 2025 (ACT)

The M16 Artspace Drawing Prize invites artists to submit works that showcase the essence of drawing in both traditional and contemporary contexts. Entries encompassing traditional drawing media and techniques, as well as innovative non-traditional works, are encouraged. Entries are free for First Nations artists and more than $15,000 in prizes are on offer.

Entries close 12 October; learn more and enter.

Commissions

Halloween Temporary Art Benches (NSW)

City of Canada Bay is seeking to commission art bench installations for Halloween 2025. Following the success of the first Halloween event on Majors Bay Road in Sydney’s Concord, the Place & Events team are inviting artist to create small scale ‘teaser’ street interventions to promote this year’s event.

Applications close 8 September; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

UPSTAGEING Canberra 2026 (ACT)

Got an idea that celebrates older people’s creativity or stories? Are you an older artist wanting to share your work? Apply now for a Small or Micro Grant to be part of this new multi-arts festival, running 20–29 March 2026. Small grants of up to $3000 and micro grants of up to $500 are available.

EOIs close 5 September; learn more and apply.

Revive Live

This program supports original live Australian music through established live music venues and music festivals to assist them to continue to operate in the current operating climate, limiting venue closures and event cancellations, and stimulating long-term sustainability.

The Australian Government will provide a total of $11.6 million in grant funding over 2025-26 for the Revive Live program.

Applications close 26 September; learn more and apply.

Playing Australia Project Investment

The program supports costs associated with touring to regional and remote areas of Australia. There is no limit on the amount that can be requested. Touring activity must be confirmed prior to seeking investment through this category.

Applications close 14 October for projects beginning after 1 January 2026; learn more and apply.

Callouts

Bus Projects 2026 Open Call (Vic)

Bus Projects is seeking bold ideas from artists, curators, collectives and creatives for its 2026 artistic program. Fees will be paid to exhibitors in line with NAVA standards. A drop-in information session will be held on 20 September 10am-1pm.

Applications close 28 September; learn more and apply.

Jah Maskell, ‘Rust Belt’, installation view at Bus Projects, 2024. Photo: Astrid Mulder.

Bayley Arts 2026 Exhibition Call Out (Vic)

Bayley Arts, a professional community arts space, is accepting proposals from artists, school groups and creatives collectives to be part of its 2026 program. Exhibitions, film, installations, and creative research outcomes are welcomed.

Applications close 1 December; learn more and apply.

Professional development

non/fictionLab Graphic Storyteller Fellowship

Proposals are invited for the inaugural non/fictionLab Graphic Storyteller Fellowship, supported by the Copyright Agency Limited. This program is open to established artists working broadly in the field of comics – graphic novel, manga, cartooning, nonfiction comics or experimental narrative art – resident in Australia. The successful artist receives $15,000 and is based for six weeks in RMIT University’s non/fictionLab.

Applications close 26 September; learn more and apply.

