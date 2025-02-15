Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

Each Saturday, we summarise ArtsHub’s most-read stories of the week in order to bring you up to speed with the latest arts industry news you may have missed. Here are the news, reviews and career stories that caught our readers’ eyes this week.

This week’s top arts news stories

Creative Australia back-pedals on 2026 Venice Biennale selection in response to ‘divisive debate’

Khaled Sabsabi and Michael Dagostino have been dropped as the artistic team with a Senator criticising earlier work featuring the Hezbollah leader.

Mass theft or luxury art? World-first AI art auction faces a massive backlash

Thousands of artists are saying the world’s first large-scale high-end art auction featuring AI models is an act of mass theft. Others are claiming it’s the new frontier for art practice.

Concerts touring to Australia January to March 2025: Billie Eilish, Cigarettes After Sex, Dua Lipa and more big names

Major international artists will tour Australia this year following last year’s Swiftie effect – here is a go-to list of what’s on.

APY Art Centre Collective vindicated, but calls for wider sector inquiry

APY Art Centre Collective has been cleared of any wrongdoing via creative interference, but says the two-year ordeal demonstrates a critical need for regulation.

Australian publishing faces unprecedented consolidation – will it help or hurt local authors?

In a massive sea change for Australian publishing, three independent publishers have been acquired in less than six months. Experts warn this is a disaster. Publishers say they don’t have an option.

Melbourne’s historic queer bookshop facing financial hardship

Eighteen months after moving to the Victorian Pride Centre in St Kilda, the iconic queer bookshop Hares and Hyenas is calling on customers for support.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Book review: Memorial Days, Geraldine Brooks ★★★★★

A memoir about grief by a writer at the top of her form.

Theatre review: Macbeth, Royal Botanic Gardens ★★★★½

An expedited but faithful adaptation in the Botanic Gardens.

Performance review: Shirley Valentine, Athenaeum Theatre ★★★★½

Willy Russell’s classic play of an oppressed woman’s mid-life self-discovery is as relevant today as it was in 1986.

Musical review: Follies, Palais Theatre ★★★★½

Australia’s first ever fully staged production of Follies deserves an extended run.

Ballet review: The Wild Between Stars: Ballet at the Quarry, Perth Festival ★★★★

Three different performances showcase different choreographic styles and ambience.

More recent reviews

Career and education chatter this week

32 jobs to consider for a career change in 2025

Looking at a career change in 2025? Learn first-hand the insights on 32 arts jobs to give you the edge.

Prizes and competitions to enter in 2025

A go-to list of prizes and competitions across the visual arts, performing arts and writing, periodically updated.

Could every university student benefit from a creative arts elective?

More than ‘just a bit of fun’, evidence suggests creative arts electives for any undergraduate student – regardless of discipline – have powerful benefits for their future careers.

2025 arts conference and summit calendar

Give your professional practice a boost in 2025 and network with colleagues at a specialist arts conference.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.