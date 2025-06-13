Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of your reading pile this week.

20 pub quiz literary questions

How many of these bookish answers do you know?

King’s Birthday Honours List 2025

A beloved broadcaster and columnist, a Nobel Prize-winning author and Australia’s highest-profile filmmaking couple are among this year’s honourees.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Festival review: Dark Mofo 2025 Week One ★★★★

Dark Mofo returns to the embrace of an enthusiastic crowd after a one-year hiatus. Here are the top 2025 highlights.

Performance review: Illume, Sydney Opera House ★★★★★

Bangarra Dance Theatre’s evocative experiment connecting sound, dance and light.

Performance review: Dusty The Musical: In Concert, Concert Hall, QPAC ★★★1/2

Despite an energised semi-staged production, Dusty The Musical – In Concert fails to ignite.

An eye on jobs and career news

A public or private sector career in the visual arts – which is the right one for you?

Moving from the public to the private sector in the visual arts is usually a one-way street, so make sure you pick the right lane from the get-go.

