Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

Why the art adorning Sydney Opera House for Vivid this year is like no other in its history

This year’s Vivid LIVE centrepiece casts light on political history, which in some parts of the world feels all-too present and pertinent to ongoing struggles for equal rights.

Australia’s ‘first 3D tapestry’ took over 10,000 hours and used 270 kilometres of wool

Locally sourced and crafted, the Welcome to Country tapestry will become a Victorian landmark.

David Bromley brings Sesame Street to life in new Australian exhibition

A new exhibition merges David Bromley’s signature style with Sesame Street’s beloved characters, opening in Melbourne before touring nationally.

Australia’s first National Centre for Environmental Art to open in Gariwerd/Grampians

A new destination in regional Victoria will house the country’s first gallery dedicated to environmental art, launching with a major exhibition by Jacobus Capone.

Dance review: Ballet Preljocaj: Swan Lake, Lyric Theatre, QPAC ★★★★1/2

Ballet Preljocaj’s Swan Lake offers a radical reimagining of Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece in a finely crafted, beautifully delivered production.

Exhibition review: Cézanne to Giacometti, National Gallery of Australia ★★★★1/2

A highly contextualised, thoughtful, and conversational exhibition, which maps out a decades-long conversation of modern ways of seeing.

Australian arts and humanities education is being slashed everywhere – what’s at stake?

From staff redundancies to course closures, arts and humanities education in Australia is undergoing significant structural change.

