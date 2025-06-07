News

Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week: the story behind this year’s Vivid centrepiece, a massive 3D tapestry, and more reviews.
7 Jun 2025 9:00
Celina Lei
Phot of a dog with tan fur wearing glasses and putting its head on a magazine with dog pictures.

Photo: Jamie Street, Unsplash.

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of your reading pile this week.

Why the art adorning Sydney Opera House for Vivid this year is like no other in its history

This year’s Vivid LIVE centrepiece casts light on political history, which in some parts of the world feels all-too present and pertinent to ongoing struggles for equal rights.

Australia’s ‘first 3D tapestry’ took over 10,000 hours and used 270 kilometres of wool

Locally sourced and crafted, the Welcome to Country tapestry will become a Victorian landmark.

David Bromley brings Sesame Street to life in new Australian exhibition

A new exhibition merges David Bromley’s signature style with Sesame Street’s beloved characters, opening in Melbourne before touring nationally.

Australia’s first National Centre for Environmental Art to open in Gariwerd/Grampians

A new destination in regional Victoria will house the country’s first gallery dedicated to environmental art, launching with a major exhibition by Jacobus Capone.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Dance review: Ballet Preljocaj: Swan Lake, Lyric Theatre, QPAC ★★★★1/2

Ballet Preljocaj’s Swan Lake offers a radical reimagining of Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece in a finely crafted, beautifully delivered production.

Exhibition review: Cézanne to Giacometti, National Gallery of Australia ★★★★1/2

A highly contextualised, thoughtful, and conversational exhibition, which maps out a decades-long conversation of modern ways of seeing.

Read: RISING 2025 reviews and coverage

An eye on jobs and career news

Australian arts and humanities education is being slashed everywhere – what’s at stake?

From staff redundancies to course closures, arts and humanities education in Australia is undergoing significant structural change.

Video spotlight

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

A digital illustration of a figure with aqua hair styled in a bun sitting at a desk looking at a desktop computer.
Sponsored

Want to know more about fair, safe, respectful work in the creative industries? This new website is for you

The new Creative Workplaces website provides clear information on pay, working conditions and workplace safety for artists, arts workers and…

Celina Lei
Reviews

Performance review: Dusty The Musical: In Concert, Concert Hall, QPAC

Despite an energised semi-staged production, Dusty The Musical - In Concert fails to ignite.

Suzannah Conway
a group of naked female dancers in red wigs, with one at the front leaning back with her arms behind her. Kill Me RISING 2025
Reviews

Performance review: Kill Me, RISING, Sumner Theatre

Raw, howling and yearning to be seen, Marina Otero's new work takes the white gloves off and puts the boxing…

Madeleine Swain
Reviews

Exhibition review: Cerith Wyn Evans .... in light of the visible, Museum of Contemporary Art

A large-scale immersive light and sound exhibition.

Joy Lawn
Dancers in black costume. The stage and lighting are also black.
Reviews

Performance review: Illume, Sydney Opera House

Bangarra Dance Theatre's evocative experiment connecting sound, dance and light.

Sharon Willdin
