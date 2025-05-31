News

Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week: Queensland literary judges resign, David Attenborough at 99, ‘Vandemonian Lags’ reviewed and more!
31 May 2025 8:00
Celina Lei
A photo of an old-school box television displaying noise. There are two pot plants on both sides of the tv, and the domestic scene is covered in a red tone.

All Arts

Photo: Santiago Avila Caro, Unsplash.

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of your reading pile this week.

QLD literary judges resign over KA Ren Wyld Fellowship cancellation

The fallout from the decision to rescind Wyld’s black&write! Fellowship continues apace.

David Attenborough at 99: A legacy of ocean advocacy

As the environmental titan Sir David Attenborough celebrates another milestone, what can the arts sector learn from his lifelong commitment to the sea?

20 famous closing lines in books

A few weeks ago, ArtsHub presented 20 famous opening lines in books, so it makes sense to offer the corollary: 20 famous closing lines! Once again, it’s a mix of classic and modern titles, so let’s see how much of a bookworm you really are…

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Performance review: Vandemonian Lags, Melbourne Recital Centre ★★★★

A reprisal of a musical production by Mick Thomas and friends about Tasmanian convicts and their stories.

Installation review: Endling, Vivid Sydney ★★★★★

A solo act that combines  projections, sound and narration with confined aerial and physical theatre.

Video spotlight

An eye on jobs and career news

Futureproofing the next generation of arts workers in regional Australia means fixing the $50,000 degree problem

Emerging research from LabNorth points to a troubling pipeline problem: it is becoming increasingly difficult to source young, qualified arts professionals from within regional communities.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

