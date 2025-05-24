News

 > News

Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week: thriving regional arts, a thriving regional micro-arts business, ‘Beetlejuice the Musical’ reviewed and more.
24 May 2025 9:00
Celina Lei
A woman looking through a pair of opera glasses, illustrating our weekly Arts News Watch column.

All Arts

Arts news watch is ArtsHub’s weekly summary of the most-read stories of the last seven days. Photo: Chase Clark, Unsplash.

Share Icon

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of your reading pile this week.

Opera Australia operating at a $10 million deficit

Opera Australia’s latest announcement of significant financial losses is the latest in a long string of problems for the company.

Thriving regional arts: a Queensland artist’s big impact in a small town

It’s easy to forget that there are plenty of regional micro-arts business across Australia doing work to connect communities and enliven the outback.

Miles Franklin Literary Award 2025 longlist announced

The prestigious Miles Franklin Literary Award longlist for 2025 features 10 diverse novels from across Australia.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Musical review: Beetlejuice the Musical, Regent Theatre ★★★★

It’s quite a ride, this stage version of Beetlejuice, a show ostensibly about death that hinges on life, the afterworld and the nexus in between.

Dance review: Don Quixote, His Majesty’s Theatre, Perth ★★★★1/2

This world class production, masterfully staged by West Australian Ballet, is not to be missed.

More recent reviews

An eye on jobs and career news

What’s your time worth? A creative’s guide to charging fairly

Knowing how to charge for your time, whether in arts practice, teaching, or consulting, can feel like a minefield. Here’s a guide to get you started.

More careers articles

Student Membership - Join for FREE

Video spotlight

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

Related News

A band on stage with a video screen behind them. There are two men standing on either side of the frame.
Reviews

Performance review: Vandemonian Lags, Melbourne Recital Centre

A reprisal of a musical production by Mick Thomas and friends about Tasmanian convicts and their stories.

Thuy On
Two panels. The larger one features a woman with short grey hair wearing a blue-green top. The smaller panel is the cover of a book, with a red background and a snapshot of a young woman wearing a black top.
News

Michelle de Kretser wins the 2025 Stella Prize

Michelle de Kretser has won this year's Stella prize for her 7th novel, 'Theory & Practice.'

Thuy On
Classical musicians like Australian duo TwoSet Violin are finding thousands of fans on TikTok. The photo shows two younger Asian-Australian men, both formally dressed and holding violins by their sides in their left hands, and violin bows in their left. The two men are standing in a wooden studio surrounded by light and a single, standing spotlight illuminates the scene.
Features

The TikTokification of Classical Music

Young musicians are trading the concert hall for the scroll, using short-form video to reshape the future of classical music…

David Burton
A painting enclosed within an elaborate gold frame with words 'Louis Vuitton' depicted in the artworks' centre. Showing as part of the exhibition 'Tracey Jones: Cultural Baggage' at CBD Gallery, Sydney.
Reviews

Exhibition Review: Tracey Jones: Cultural Baggage, CBD Gallery 

The fleeting nature of luxury items captured.

Solomiya Sywak
Two photos of the Visiting Creatives artists collaged together side by side. On the left is Jeff Koons, a white middle-aged man wearing a blue long sleeve collared shirt. On the right is Jeffery Gibson, a middle-aged Native American man with a gray beard, gray hat, blue shirt, standing in front of a work with a diamond shape in psychedelic colours of blue, orange and red.
News

Visiting Creatives Program brings Jeff Koons and Jeffrey Gibson to town

The US artists will be in Canberra this year to present public talks and help bring recognition to Australian art.

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login