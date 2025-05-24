Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of your reading pile this week.

Opera Australia operating at a $10 million deficit

Opera Australia’s latest announcement of significant financial losses is the latest in a long string of problems for the company.

Thriving regional arts: a Queensland artist’s big impact in a small town

It’s easy to forget that there are plenty of regional micro-arts business across Australia doing work to connect communities and enliven the outback.

Miles Franklin Literary Award 2025 longlist announced

The prestigious Miles Franklin Literary Award longlist for 2025 features 10 diverse novels from across Australia.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Musical review: Beetlejuice the Musical, Regent Theatre ★★★★

It’s quite a ride, this stage version of Beetlejuice, a show ostensibly about death that hinges on life, the afterworld and the nexus in between.

Dance review: Don Quixote, His Majesty’s Theatre, Perth ★★★★1/2

This world class production, masterfully staged by West Australian Ballet, is not to be missed.

More recent reviews

An eye on jobs and career news

What’s your time worth? A creative’s guide to charging fairly

Knowing how to charge for your time, whether in arts practice, teaching, or consulting, can feel like a minefield. Here’s a guide to get you started.

More careers articles

Video spotlight