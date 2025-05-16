Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week.

20 famous opening lines in books

Hands up all the bookworms! How well do you think you know your literature? Well, here’s a quick test: presented in this article are the opening lines of 20 influential books (with their original spelling), a mix of canonical and more contemporary titles. See how many you can guess.

Art world in shock after sudden death of 2026 Venice Biennale curator

The international art world is mourning the death of curator Koyo Kouoh, who was set to lead the 2026 Venice Biennale.

New arts space launches with 75-25 business model for slow burn success

As traditional arts funding models strain under cost pressures, a new kid on the block looks to chart a new path.

Archibald four-time finalist broke down in tears at winner announcement

“You work your whole career imagining this might happen one day,” says Julie Fragar, winner of the Archibald Prize 2025.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: The Wrong Gods, Belvoir St Theatre ★★★1/2

This thought-provoking but not entirely satisfying tale by S. Shakthidharan explores the cost of progress and development in 20th century India.

Exhibition review: 100 Lights, Melbourne Design Week, Meat Market Stables ★★★★

Enter a world (well three galleries-worth) of illumination in this dedicated exhibition of light.

More recent reviews

An eye on jobs and career news

Are you a performing arts worker with a radical idea? Develop it with a $100,000 fellowship

The Betty Amsden Fellowship is seeking thought-leaders and will help the successful applicant develop their plan and test their new ideas.

Building an artist network to break through the social media noise

As social media marketing reaches its endgame, artists are searching for new ways to build their network and market their work.

More careers articles