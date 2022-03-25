Arts election campaigning heats up

While the date of the 2022 Federal election has yet to be set, arts organisations are ramping up their efforts to ensure that cultural issues are placed squarely on the political radar in the coming weeks.

One such campaign is Fund the Arts, which is looking to put the screws on political candidates this election and ask what they’re doing for the 408,000 people employed in the creative sector, and those who enjoy its fruits.

A coalition of artists, academics and peak bodies, Fund the Arts will be holding a number of town hall meetings in 20 marginal seats in the coming weeks, including public discussions focused on key elements of the sector such as Australian literature and screen production.

Other campaigns are being mounted by peak bodies such as Theatre Network Australia (TNA).

This coming Sunday 27 March is World Theatre Day, and TNA – together with 15 other arts and culture peak bodies – is encouraging its members to flood social media with simultaneous messages at 10am AEDT Sunday, to help drive awareness of the importance of arts and culture.

A second campaign, encouraging artists and individuals to contact their Federal MP and providing them with the tools to assist in lobbying their local member, has also been launched by TNA.

‘They’re separate but interrelated campaigns that are mostly driven by our members and what our members wanted,’ explained TNA General Manager Joshua Lowe.

With TNA members expressing their desire to engage more directly with the Federal election, but also noting they are often time poor, the organisation has created a range of tools designed to help people lobby and campaign about the importance of the arts. These resources are freely available on the TNA website.

‘Sunday’s messaging campaign came from a meeting and conversation we had with 15 other national peak bodies to create some unified messaging from the art sector, which is a sector that’s traditionally been quite diverse and really not unified,’ Lowe explained.

‘From a political perspective, it’s really easy to dismiss people who aren’t unified or who are quite splintered. So we’ve decided to kind of try and present a more united front as a sector to the political arena.’ Joshua Lowe, General Manager, Theatre Network Australia

The aim is to create an ‘arts and culture thunderclap’ at 10am on Sunday that will flood social media with simultaneous messages highlighting three key messages: Art and Culture are EVERYWHERE, Art and Culture are ESSENTIAL, and USE YOUR VOTE to Support Art and Culture.

‘What we realized was that people really wanted to get on board and they wanted to share the messaging, they just didn’t have the time or the energy. And so we’ve tried to make it really easy for them. So within this messaging campaign, we’ve got premade graphics with messages and proof points and a call to action, or people can use the templates and use the same messages, but with their own organisation’s image to make it more relevant to their community.’

Details about the arts and culture thunderclap can be found on TNA’s website.

One of several sample banners created by Theatre Network Australia for this Sunday’s arts and culture thunderclap.

With the Federal election expected to be held in May, TNA has also provided an advocacy toolkit and other resources to help members lobby their local Federal MP, in order to ensure that the arts are on their agenda in the lead-up to the election.

Such resources include an interactive tool providing data on arts and culture in each of Australia’s 151 federal electorates, guidelines about who to contact and what to say, and an email guide about writing to local members.

Lowe knows firsthand that the demands of running an arts organisation mean there is often little time for arts workers to lobby politicians in an effective way.

‘Before [joining] TNA, I was the Artistic Director of Drill, the youth dance company in Hobart, and the whole 13 years I was there, I don’t think I contacted my local MP once, because the workload of running a company was just so intense. You’re so focused on the art making and working with young people that [lobbying] just gets pushed down the agenda and the to-do list.

‘So keeping that in mind when it came to this role [at TNA], I wanted to do all the work myself so that it just became as easy as possible for people. They could just open an email from TNA and be like, “Yep, yep, yep. It’s all here. I can just read this one page of quick facts, I can have a look at the email guide, and I could send an email to my MP in half an hour.”‘

Part of TNA’s election campaign is focused on the need for a National Cultural Plan, Lowe added.

‘The focus of the campaign is for all major parties to commit to the creation of a bipartisan National Cultural Plan. The top recommendation of the report that was released after the Senate Inquiry [into the Arts] last year was the creation of a National Cultural Plan.

‘A National Cultural Plan will provide a framework for more strategic investment in the arts. So we’re trying to go in at all levels to try and emphasise that this is what the sector wants, it’s really important and we believe it’s one of the things that’s going to help support the sector the most,’ he said.

Visit TNA for more information about contacting and lobbying your local Federal MP.