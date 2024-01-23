ArtPlay celebrates 20 years of inspiring children’s creativity

On Friday 19 January, the City of Melbourne announced the 2024 program for ArtPlay, which also marks the 20th anniversary of inspiring creative kids and their families to dream large and exchange ideas with artists.

Announcing the program, Sally Capp, Lord Mayor of the City of Melbourne, said: ‘For 20 years, ArtPlay has supported children to express their creativity through the development of stimulating and interactive experiences created by young people in collaboration with artists.

‘As a creative city, Melbourne is proud to have established this world-leading creative program for children and families. ArtPlay places children at the centre of creative expression, acknowledging how essential art is to their development and to their experience of our city.’

20 years of ArtPlay

ArtPlay is located at Birrarung Marr, back from the river’s edge in a free-standing red brick building behind Federation Square. Since 2004, more than 275,000 participants have visited to experience more than 4500 art experiences – either free or low-cost – encompassing theatre, animation, visual art, photography, sculpture and sound-making.

According to the media release, over the 20 years, the City of Melbourne has contributed $25 million and engaged with over 2500 artists, as well as partnering with more than 300 arts programs and collaborating with 50 festivals to develop a range of arts experiences for children and families.

Read: How to inspire original ideas in the art classroom

ArtPlay has also co-commissioned several critically acclaimed projects, including: Polyglot Theatre’s Tangle as part of Moomba Festival in 2011, Crumbs with YIRRAMBOI First Nations Arts Festival in 2021 and The Rainbow Tree with Midsumma Festival also in 2021.

Cat Sewell, Artistic Director of Polyglot Theatre, said: ‘ArtPlay has shaped so much of my creative practice and experience. It is rare to find a place that brings people together to experiment and test work with children and families, to bring practitioners together who often work in isolation, and to bring children into the centre of focus, play and creativity.’

ArtPlay’s international collaborations have included the Shadows Project, an ongoing cultural exchange with Jeonju Cultural Foundation in Korea. In partnership with Melbourne Fringe, there was also the creation of the immersive installation, The Little Nests, with Papermoon Puppet Theatre in Indonesia and The Artground in Singapore.

ArtPlay 2024

As part of the anniversary, ArtPlay will be bringing back some of its favourite programs throughout 2024, kicking off with Wild City by Kathy Holowko, a mini-city exhibition developed in 2018 through ArtPlay’s new work development program, New Ideas Lab.

Aimed at children aged 3-13 years, Wild City is a free, award-winning work where kids have created a thriving mini metropolis that responds to real and inspiring stories of urban ecology. The landscape has been transformed into a wild, thriving green place where humans and animals share their habitat and visitors can use binoculars to discover creatures hiding in wildlife corridors, in nests or even on green roofs.

In July, the By Kids for Kids Collective will bring back The World is Lava, an obstacle course where trophies are awarded for surviving daily life, and Can Everyone Please Calm Down?, featuring a range of “chillax stations” designed to achieve maximum calm, peace and serenity.

From August, Rain by The SEAM, Drop Bear Theatre and Threshold will return to ArtPlay after national and international tours. First developed as a theatre performance in 2013 through the New Ideas Lab, Rain will here be presented as an installation for parents with babies and pre-schoolers to experience the relaxing sounds and wet embrace of rain.

Four brand new New Ideas Lab projects will also be available. These include: cooking up a storm in Maa Maa and Nonna’s Kitchen, the fun storytelling game Then What?!, a world where no books are banned in The Censor and the creation of a safe and sustainable environment for the last living creature of its kind in Endling.

ArtPlay 2024 program highlights

For more information on ArtPlay’s 2024 program, visit www.melbourne.vic.gov.au/artplay