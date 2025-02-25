Art Basel Hong Kong 2025 welcomes Australian ambition

Six Australian galleries will participate in Art Basel Hong Kong art fair this year, bolstered by strong representation in the fair’s large-scale commissioning sector, Encounters, the final iteration curated by Alexie Glass-Kantor.

Ames Yavuz, STATION, Neon Parc, Sullivan+Strumpf, Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery and Fox/Jensen will present exhibition spaces across the main Galleries sector and Insights, while four of the six galleries have commissioned pieces for Encounters, out of a total of 18 installation works.

Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara artist Betty Muffler (Ames Yavuz) brings eight new paintings to the larger-than-life sector, with scale being a key ambition in the presentation. Muffler says, “I am excited to be showing my new work [Ngangkari Ngura (Healing Country)] at Encounters – I have made a series of really large paintings.”

She explains, “They needed to be big because my paintings are about my experience and role as a ngangkari (Aṉangu traditional healer), caring for people and for Country – it’s important work and a big story! I am proud to be sharing my important stories, Country and culture with audiences at Art Basel Hong Kong.”

Betty Muffler. Photo: Supplied.

Ames Yavuz Founding Director, Can Yavuz, says the gallery’s 2025 participation in Hong Kong, its 12th run at the fair, is “a pivotal moment” with “our most ambitious presentation yet”.

Tiwi Islands artist and cultural leader, Pedro Wonaeamirri (STATION) shares Muffler’s sentiment, saying the opportunity to present at Art Basel Hong Kong goes beyond art. “I will bring my work and culture to Hong Kong this year,” he says. “As an artist, I want to share my culture with the world.”

Wonaeamirri adds, “For Art Basel [Hong Kong], I will bring 20 tutini poles that are carved from kartukuni (ironwood) and painted in natural pigments from the earth. The poles are very special to the Tiwi people of Bathurst and Melville Islands. From parlingarri (long time ago) to ningani (today). On Tiwi, we still make poles for ceremony.”

Muffler and Wonaeamirri continue the thread of strong First Nations engagement in Encounters, which last year presented well-received commissions by Daniel Boyd and Naminapu Maymuru-White.

Pedro Wonaeamirri. Photo: Supplied.

STATION will also present the work of Venezuelan artist Nadia Hernandez in Encounters, who explores themes of displacement and memory through her diasporic experiences.

Canadian artist, filmmaker and essayist Jon Rafman (Neon Parc) and Sydney-based artist Gemma Smith (Sullivan+Strumpf) round out the large-scale works presented by Australian galleries in Encounters for 2025.

Glass-Kantor’s title for Encounters this year is As the World Turns, structured across four platforms: Passage, Alteration, Charge and The Return.

Another highlight with Australian association will be a pop-up store selling works by DOKU (the digital avatar of artist Lu Yang), presented by Hong Kong gallery de Sarthe and Sydney-based COMA.

Art Basel Hong Kong returns with 240 exhibitions from 42 countries and territories at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from 28-30 March.

This article has been updated on publication to include Fox/Jensen, bringing the total number of Australian galleries participating in Art Basel Hong Kong 2025 to six.