Art Basel Hong Kong 2025 welcomes Australian ambition

As things get heated on home turf, the international potential of Australian arts practitioners continues to expand.
25 Feb 2025 9:00
Celina Lei
A figure standing next to a large unstretched canvas on a white wall, depicting thick circular strokes in yellow, orange, green, purple and red.

Visual Arts

Gemma Smith (Sullivan+Strumpf) is presenting work in Encounters at Art Basel Hong Kong 2025. Photo: Supplied.

Six Australian galleries will participate in Art Basel Hong Kong art fair this year, bolstered by strong representation in the fair’s large-scale commissioning sector, Encounters, the final iteration curated by Alexie Glass-Kantor.

Ames Yavuz, STATION, Neon Parc, Sullivan+Strumpf, Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery and Fox/Jensen will present exhibition spaces across the main Galleries sector and Insights, while four of the six galleries have commissioned pieces for Encounters, out of a total of 18 installation works.

Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara artist Betty Muffler (Ames Yavuz) brings eight new paintings to the larger-than-life sector, with scale being a key ambition in the presentation. Muffler says, “I am excited to be showing my new work [Ngangkari Ngura (Healing Country)] at Encounters – I have made a series of really large paintings.”

She explains, “They needed to be big because my paintings are about my experience and role as a ngangkari (Aṉangu traditional healer), caring for people and for Country – it’s important work and a big story! I am proud to be sharing my important stories, Country and culture with audiences at Art Basel Hong Kong.”

An Elderly First Nations woman with brown skin and flowy gray hair, holding her hands at face level in the air. She is wearing an oversized yellow tshirt and leopard print skirt, standing outdoors among Australian bush landscape. Behind her is a canvas taller than she is, with a black splash background and fine white lines. Betty Muffler for Art Basel Hong Kong 2025.
Betty Muffler. Photo: Supplied.

Ames Yavuz Founding Director, Can Yavuz, says the gallery’s 2025 participation in Hong Kong, its 12th run at the fair, is “a pivotal moment” with “our most ambitious presentation yet”.

Tiwi Islands artist and cultural leader, Pedro Wonaeamirri (STATION) shares Muffler’s sentiment, saying the opportunity to present at Art Basel Hong Kong goes beyond art. “I will bring my work and culture to Hong Kong this year,” he says. “As an artist, I want to share my culture with the world.”

Wonaeamirri adds, “For Art Basel [Hong Kong], I will bring 20 tutini poles that are carved from kartukuni (ironwood) and painted in natural pigments from the earth. The poles are very special to the Tiwi people of Bathurst and Melville Islands. From parlingarri (long time ago) to ningani (today). On Tiwi, we still make poles for ceremony.”

Muffler and Wonaeamirri continue the thread of strong First Nations engagement in Encounters, which last year presented well-received commissions by Daniel Boyd and Naminapu Maymuru-White.

A middle-aged Aboriginal man with dark brown skin and short cropped black hair, wearing a striped shirt and gray shorts, standing against an outdoor landscape with a large body of water behind him. His right hand is holding a tall wood pole, carved and decorated.
Pedro Wonaeamirri. Photo: Supplied.

STATION will also present the work of Venezuelan artist Nadia Hernandez in Encounters, who explores themes of displacement and memory through her diasporic experiences.

Canadian artist, filmmaker and essayist Jon Rafman (Neon Parc) and Sydney-based artist Gemma Smith (Sullivan+Strumpf) round out the large-scale works presented by Australian galleries in Encounters for 2025.

Glass-Kantor’s title for Encounters this year is As the World Turns, structured across four platforms: Passage, Alteration, Charge and The Return.

Another highlight with Australian association will be a pop-up store selling works by DOKU (the digital avatar of artist Lu Yang), presented by Hong Kong gallery de Sarthe and Sydney-based COMA.

Art Basel Hong Kong returns with 240 exhibitions from 42 countries and territories at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from 28-30 March.

Exhibitions to check out during Art Basel Hong Kong

  • Polish-born Alicja Kwade, Pretoria, at Tai Kwun Contemporary (until 6 April)
  • celebrating Chinese abstraction with Su Xiaobai, a final exhibition at Pearl Lam Galleries (opens 25 March)
  • see Sin Wai Kin’s cinematic universe in The Time of Our Lives at Blindspot Gallery (opens 24 March)
  • In Our Own Backyard featuring pioneers in South Asia’s women’s movements, Sheba Chhachhi and Lala Rukh at Asian Art Archive (opens 20 March), with Salima Hashmi presenting the Annual Artist’s Lecture on 27 March
  • latest works by Japanese artist Miwa Komatsu, who presents sublime pieces often with divine spirits, at Whitestone Gallery Hong Kong (opens 24 March), and
  • Yasumasa Morimura and Cindy Sherman: Masquerades brings together two iconic art provocateurs who use costume, make-up and photography to examine cultural conventions, at M+ (until 5 May)

For more of what’s on, check out Art March HK.

This article has been updated on publication to include Fox/Jensen, bringing the total number of Australian galleries participating in Art Basel Hong Kong 2025 to six.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

