Alter State igniting hope through Disability leadership

Arts Centre Melbourne’s Disability-led arts initiative, Alter State, has announced its ambitions for 2024, focusing on forging connections with First Nations Deaf and Disabled artists, new opportunities, workshops and fostering Disability cultural leadership.

In May 2023, cultural leader, creative director and interdisciplinary artist, Jodee Mundy OAM joined Arts Centre Melbourne as Creative Producer of Access & Inclusion and was appointed as Alter State’s Creative Lead. Mundy says: ‘Our ambition is to alter the current state of the arts through creative intervention and through increased investment in Disability cultural leadership, to bring about cultural equity and systemic change.’

Alter State was first presented in 2022 as a hybrid program, a partnership between Arts Centre Melbourne and Arts Access Victoria. The debut of the initiative was led by Caroline Bowditch, CEO and Artistic Director of Arts Access Victoria and Carly Findlay OAM, Joshua Pether and Rodney Bell as Foundation Artists. The festival earned the ‘Contribution to Sector and Community Award’ at the 40th annual Green Room Awards and engaged more than 100 Deaf and Disabled artists.

Mundy says going forwards, ‘our hopes for Alter State 2024 are to curate a program that will ask all of us to envision… how can we make our Alter State a reality?

’What will it take for us all to grow Alter State from a Disability Arts initiative into a major Disability Arts festival that happens across Australia, Aotearoa New Zealand and the Pacific every two years and how are we going to get there?’

Alter State 2024 will once again present accessible hybrid programming to explore ‘Disabled Futures’ and coinciding with celebration of Arts Access Victoria’s 50th birthday.

The Warehouse Residency EOI

As part of the festival’s first creative collaboration for 2024, EOIs are now open for the third instalment of The Warehouse Residency, presented with Arts House.

Victoria-based performers and artists working in any genre are invited to show their inclusive and experimental approach to performance and art making. Residencies will take place between June 2024 to June 2025.

The Disability-led initiative will provide ground for two new creative projects for development at Arts house. EOIs close 23 January; learn more and apply.

Next steps in disability, equity and inclusion

As Mundy outlined, investment in Disability leadership is a matter of priority. This is a topic that was also explored recently by one of ArtsHub’s Amplify Collective writers, Heide Everette, in her article ‘How “mental health” has been imagined in the workplace’.

Everette wrote: ‘Good mental health in the arts won’t happen until we see people with mental health qualifications like schizophrenia, borderline personality (dis)order, and other complex mental health realities, being enabled and included as leaders and space-makers.’

In a media statement shared with ArtsHub on 10 January from Arts Centre Melbourne, the organisation provided updates on ‘a roadmap for the future’ in terms of their Disability, Equity & Inclusion Plan.

The statement reveals that ‘an intensive period of community consultation has highlighted areas for innovation, and Arts Centre Melbourne is now working on an organisation-wide plan‘.

Read: Mapping the future for Disability Arts in Australia

Inclusion Coordinator, Telia Nevile, says: ‘Since the release of our first Disability, Equity & Inclusion Plan, we have learnt from, and listened to the disability community.’

She adds: ‘Over the last five months we have been led by interviews and focus groups with both internal and external stakeholders.

‘External stakeholders have included peak bodies, presenters, advocates, advisors, Alter State artists, project partners and audience members. Internally, representatives from 17 teams across Arts Centre Melbourne have contributed their thoughts and input. We’ve also offered our team a range of opportunities to share their ideas and received a fantastic response to a visitor survey.

‘After listening to our team, stakeholders and community, we’re about to start outlining action items, timelines and measurable outcomes.’

Arts Centre Melbourne’s Disability, Equity & Inclusion Plan was first released in 2021, and since then the organisation has engaged external consultant, Morwenna Collett, during an intensive phase of community consultation. Collett has previously worked with organisations including the Sydney Opera House, the Australia Council (now Creative Australia) and Back to Back Theatre.

Arts Centre Melbourne is working on the organisation-wide plan with measurable actions and timelines to be revealed.