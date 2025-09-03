News

Adelaide Oval to host exclusive performances of Franco Zeffirelli’s Aida in 2026  

The late Franco Zeffirelli's arena production of Verdi’s Egyptian-set opera Aida will be performed in Adelaide.
3 Sep 2025 11:48
Richard Watts
Franco Zeffirelli’s 'Aida' at Arena di Verona. The photograph hints at the scale of the arena production's opulent set, and depicts cast and chorus members arrayed beneath huge temple-like Egyptian statues and a pyramid.

Franco Zeffirelli’s ‘Aida’ at Arena di Verona. Photo: Supplied.

In a major cultural coup, the late Franco Zeffirelli’s opulent outdoor production of Verdi’s Aida will be staged exclusively at Adelaide Oval for two performances only on 5-6 February 2026.

First staged at Verona’s 2000 year old coliseum the Arena di Verona in 2002, the monumental operatic spectacle Aida – staged outside Italy for the first time – is being produced locally by TEG Live and Condon Presents in partnership with Fondazione Arena di Verona.

Zeffirelli’s longtime associate Stefano Trespidi is Stage Directing the production, which will feature an alternating cast of international opera stars.

Franco Zeffirelli’s Aida: an Australian and international production

On Thursday 5 February 2026, German-Austrian tenor Jonas Kaufmann will perform as Radamès and Grammy Award-winning US soprano Angel Blue (who famously withdrew from a 2022 Arena di Verona production of La Traviata over the production house’s use of blackface in Aida – a situation which has now presumably been resolved) performs the titular role of Aida. Then, on Friday 6 February, US tenor Brian Jagde performs as Radamès and the role of Aida will be performed by Uruguayan soprano Maria José Siri.

Australian soprano Natalie Aroyan will appear as the High Priestess on both nights, as will New Zealand bass-baritone Teddy Tahu Rhodes as the King, with American bass Morris Robinson also performing as Ramfis on both nights.

The Adelaide Oval production will be performed by the 106 musicians of the renowned Fondazione Arena di Verona Orchestra, conducted by Italian Maestro Nicola Luisotti.

In total, 389 international performers and staff have been engaged for the Adelaide Oval season of Verdi’s Aida, including the 100 members of the Chorus of the Fondazione Arena di Verona and the Ballet of the Fondazione Arena di Verona.

The international ensemble will be complemented by 300 local cast and crew, including 155 local extras and a 50-strong chorus provided by State Opera South Australia.

About Franco Zeffirelli’s Aida

The Arena di Verona production of Aida was directed by Italian film and opera director Franco Zeffirelli (1923 – 2019), best known for his 1968 film Romeo and Juliet, which famously cast teenagers as Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers.  

Zeffirelli’s opera productions, which also included  La traviataLucia di LammermoorLa BohèmeToscaFalstaff and Carmen, were noted for their grand scale and authentic details.

‘We are proud to host the historic first production of Zeffirelli’s AIDA performed outside of Verona, Italy, which will bring opera lovers from across the country and globe to South Australia … South Australia continues to punch above its weight when it comes to hosting major international events, and we will again be in the international spotlight when we welcome the full Italian company featuring 389 international performers and staff,’ said South Australia’s Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison.

The Minister said Aida at the Adelaide Oval would ‘shine a spotlight on local talent, with the international ensemble complemented by 300 local cast and crew including 155 extras and a 50-member chorus from our renowned State Opera South Australia’.

Read: O,D,E review: Sage J Harlow’s experimental opera about Orpheus & Eurydice thrills

Tim McGregor, TEG Global Head of Touring added: ‘Giuseppe Verdi’s Aida is more than an opera, it’s an unforgettable sensory experience. To bring this internationally revered production, directed by Franco Zeffirelli to Australia for the first time is a defining moment for live performance in this country.’

Founder of Condon Presents, Patrick Condon, said: ‘Having produced sold out stadium versions of Aida in the past in Sydney and Melbourne, it has been my lifelong dream to bring Arena di Verona’s authentic, masterpiece production of Aida to Australia. Now with Zeffirelli’s production coming to Adelaide, together with the full Italian company and some of the world’s greatest performers, that dream becomes a historic reality.’

Giuseppe Verdi’s Aida, with a libretto by Antonio Ghislanzoni, had its world premiere at Cairo’s Khedivial Opera House in December 1871. The opera is set in the Old Kingdom of Egypt and explores forbidden love in a time of war; its Act II ‘Triumphal March’ employs the orchestra’s brass section to evoke a martial rhythm and is one of the most famous pieces of music in the operatic canon.

Pre-sales for Aida at Adelaide Oval start on Wednesday 10 September at 12pm (ACST) with tickets going on sale to the general public on Wednesday 17 September at 1pm (ACST).

Join the waitlist for early access and tour information.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts OAM is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, a Melbourne Fringe Festival Living Legend, and was awarded the 2019 Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize. In 2021 he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Green Room Awards Association. Most recently, Richard received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in June 2024. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

