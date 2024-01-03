Activists belatedly celebrate Fringe World’s separation from fossil fuel sponsor

Western Australian activists are celebrating the news that Fringe World – the Perth Fringe Festival – has severed its ties with fossil fuel company Woodside.

However, the partnership between Fringe World and Woodside reportedly ended 12 months ago according to a Fringe World spokesperson, meaning that a media release distributed today (Wednesday 3 January) is a belated celebration of the festival’s decision to divest itself of fossil fuel sponsorship.

Woodside is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions globally, and is currently focused on developing its contentious Burrup Hub, a $50 billion Liquified Natural Gas extraction project located off the coast of Western Australia.

Years of campaigning by WA-based artists and activists to date had centred predominantly on the Fringe World naming rights deal with Woodside.

The first signs the campaign was succeeding came in 2021 when the naming rights deal was dropped, but ARTRAGE (Fringe World’s parent body) transitioned Woodside’s funding to partner directly with the organisation itself.

Woodside’s support was used to support the festival’s capacity-building operations in order to attract additional philanthropic sponsorship.

Subsequently, artists and activists worked to maintain pressure on Artrage to ensure an end to Woodside’s involvement with Fringe World.

Jo Thomas, CEO of ARTRAGE told ArtsHub: ‘I express sincere gratitude to our sponsors and supporters, both past and present, for their invaluable contributions to ARTRAGE, one of WA’s longest-running not-for-profit registered cultural charities. This steadfast support has played a vital role in facilitating the curation of exceptional events and providing crucial backing to our talented artists.

‘In recent years, ARTRAGE has strategically transitioned its funding models, placing an increased emphasis on philanthropy and fundraising. Amid these challenging economic times, it has become imperative to strive for a more balanced income portfolio. This shift aims to ensure that ARTRAGE can persist in offering affordable, fun and entertaining experiences to the entire community through events such as the Fringe World festival and the various culturally vibrant gatherings that ARTRAGE hosts,’ she continued.

‘In response to recent inquiries from ArtsHub regarding the conclusion of our 18-month Philanthropic Partnership with Woodside, we wish to acknowledge the positive contributions made during this collaboration. We extend our gratitude to Woodside for the significant investment in establishing the Philanthropic Program, and we look forward to the promising future the program holds. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, ARTRAGE has not only endured, but has also increased support for artists participating in the 2024 festival.

‘Thanks to the generous contributions made by our sponsors, both past and present, as well as the wonderful people who attend and support our events, we have been able to reduce ticketing fees and double cash awards and bursaries. ARTRAGE will continue to work towards achieving our financial sustainability goals while creating significant flow-on benefits for our artists and the cultural landscape of the state at large,’ Thomas concluded.

Artwashing

The issue of ‘artwashing’ (fossil duel companies and other extraction industries whitewashing their activities through partnerships with festivals and arts organisations) remains a major issue in the sector both nationally and internationally.

In 2022, following an ongoing campaign, gas and oil company Santos ended its naming rights sponsorship of Darwin Festival’s free opening night event, after sustained pressure from Traditional Owners and environmental activists.

Darwin Festival subsequently rejected an offer to replace the Santos funding with $200,000 from an arts and environmental coalition on the basis it may adversely affect the Festival’s independence.

In the UK, similar campaigns have seen organisations such as the Tate and the National Portrait Gallery divest themselves of fossil fuel sponsorship after years of pressure.

Read: When to say “no” to sponsorship

In WA, campaigners also focused attention on Perth Festival’s partnership with fossil fuel company Chevron, a relationship that eventually ceased in 2023.

Campaigner Anthony Collins from Fossil Free Arts said in a statement, ‘When we all first sat in a room together five years ago to set this goal of kicking these huge companies out of our biggest festivals, I’m not sure how many of us thought we would actually achieve this. I would urge others to draw inspiration from what we have done and call out the promotion of fossil fuel extremists.

‘It is a credit to the WA arts scene that festival season is no longer promoting the destruction being caused by the state’s two biggest polluters. It is now a matter of time before other institutions either cut ties with big polluters or face negative consequences due to their support of an LNG industry that is betting against a liveable climate,’ he said.

Artist, writer and community organiser with Arts and Cultural Workers for Climate Action, Noemie Huttner-Koros, has also been part of the divestment campaign.

‘After coming through the hottest year on record, the November Wanneroo bushfires and governments across the world agreeing to phase out fossil fuels at the recent COP Climate Summit, it is crystal clear that we must end the era of fossil fuels,’ Huttner-Koros said.

‘While the WA Government continues to sabotage any meaningful action on the climate crisis, it is up to everyday people, in all sectors – including the arts – to stand up and speak out for a better future. Woodside’s plans for the Burrup Hub is a disaster for climate and culture. This community and people-powered campaign demonstrates that all arts companies have the ability and responsibility to transition away from fossil fuels and stand up for climate justice. I look forward to more arts organisations in WA and across the country continuing to act,’ added Huttner-Koros.

Arts organisations still partnered with Woodside include WA Ballet, WA Youth Orchestra and WA Symphony Orchestra.