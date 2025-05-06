A taste of what’s to come at the Australian Musical Theatre Festival 2025

The annual theatre event in Launceston is back this May, presenting a line-up of curated experiences with acclaimed talent. The Festival will feature the likes of award-winning vocalist Alinta Chidzey and the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra (TSO).

Festival Artistic Director Tyran Parke says, “Tasmania continues to punch above its weight in musical theatre. The passion and talent here are unmatched, and Launceston provides the perfect stage for it all.”

To open the Festival, Parke is bringing a new local spin on a 1977 musical by Nina Faso and Wicked‘s Stephen Schwartz, entitled Working. The show is set to star an acclaimed cast including stage wonders Glenn Hill, Johanna Allen and the illustrious Caroline O’Connor on 21 May.

“Before there was Wicked, there was Working, a musical created by Schwartz based on real interviews, with songs by Broadway greats like Lin-Manuel Miranda and James Taylor,” says Parke. “In this special production, we’ve included interviews with Tasmanians from all walks of life – making this truly a musical

for and about Tasmania.”

Caroline O’Connor. Image: Supplied.

Other performances and experiences featured in the Australian Musical Theatre Festival this year include musical celebrations, interactive performances and cabaret shows.

Festival highlights

Chasing Oscar will showcase the Festival’s talent as the artists traverse a selection of tunes from beloved musicals. Audiences get to vote and decide who wins the awards. 23 May at the Earl Arts Centre: Come to the Cabaret provides audiences with an interactive cabaret experience, inviting folks to sing along or simply come and watch.

Come to the Cabaret provides audiences with an interactive cabaret experience, inviting folks to sing along or simply come and watch. 24 May at the Princess Theatre: In Some Enchanted Evening, Guy Noble will conduct the TSO through a Broadway tribute performance. The show will feature Australian stars Caroline O’Connor, Alinta Chidzey and Mark Vincent.

In Some Enchanted Evening, Guy Noble will conduct the TSO through a Broadway tribute performance. The show will feature Australian stars Caroline O’Connor, Alinta Chidzey and Mark Vincent. 24 May at Hotel Grand Chancellor: Cassie Ogle stars in a homecoming celebration as she returns to Tasmania following her appearance in Avenue Q at Melbourne’s National Theatre. Made in Tasmania promises an afternoon’s entertainment full of songs and stories.

Cassie Ogle stars in a homecoming celebration as she returns to Tasmania following her appearance in Avenue Q at Melbourne’s National Theatre. Made in Tasmania promises an afternoon’s entertainment full of songs and stories. 25 May at the Entally Estate: Sunday in the Park will bring a relaxed concert brunch to the gardens of the Hadspen Heritage House.

Sunday in the Park will bring a relaxed concert brunch to the gardens of the Hadspen Heritage House. Every night at the Earl Arts Centre: After the last performance each night, the official festival bar, The Diva Den, will take over the arts centre.

The Festival will run from 21 May to 25 May 2025. Tickets and more information can be found online.