A first look at Vivid Sydney 2023

Vivid Sydney returns from 26 May to 17 June with its biggest and brightest program yet, inspired this year by Mother Nature with the theme ‘Vivid Sydney, Naturally’.

Over 300 activations and events will make up the 23-day (and night) program, including a brand new pillar, Vivid Food.

Hundreds of programs across four pillars

The main pillars of this year’s program are: Vivid Light, Vivid Ideas, Vivid Music and Vivid Food.

Vivid Light will feature over 50 lustrous installations, projection artworks and events. Festival Director Gill Minervini, and curator of Vivid Light, says: ‘I am incredibly proud to bring back Vivid Sydney’s Light Walk. This year, all works featured are inspired by nature, driven by innovation and delivered with creativity. [We] will see works from a vast array of artists, from John Olsen to Yorta Yorta/Wamba Wamba/Mutti Mutti/Boon Wurrung woman Maree Clarke and Australia’s only full-time female neon glass-bender, Emma-Kate Hart.’

First Light, an opening celebration to kick off Vivid Sydney on 26 May, returns and will be curated by Vivid Sydney’s First Nations Adviser Rhoda Roberts AO.

Sydney Opera House’s sails will once again be illuminated, this time showcasing the work of Australian artist, John Olsen. Lighting of the Sails: Life Enlivened is a tribute to Olsen’s six-decade career.

The Australian National Maritime Museum also becomes an architectural canvas for Harbour Life, in collaboration with Sydney-based creative projects company Artists in Motion. Visitors will be taken on a visual journey through Australia’s marine environment from a turtle’s perspective.

With the growing popularity of seeing small shiny robots flying in the sky, the Vivid Sydney 2023 drone show Written in the Stars will be the biggest in the southern hemisphere, featuring over 1000 drones conceptualised by Minervini in collaboration with the Australian Traffic Network.

Vivid Sydney 2023 drone show spectacular, ‘Written in the Stars’. Image: Supplied.

Also part of Vivid Light is Vivid Kids, presenting the work of young artists aged 7-14 who have created projections in collaboration with Spinifex.

The Vivid Ideas program is headlined by British author Jeanette Winterson, renowned for her queer landmark debut novel Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit and The Passion, which was selected as one of Time Out‘s ‘1000 books to change your life’. Following the 2021 publication of her essay collection, 12 Bytes: How We Got Here. Where We Might Go Next, she will lead ‘LIFE AND MARS: The Future of Human’ to prod, provoke and challenge ideas around nature.

Other spotlights include NOCTURNE from the Melbourne-based artist group one step at a time like this, the Coming to our Senses workshop at the Royal Botanic Gardens Sydney, and the Vivid Ideas Exchange with more than 20 cutting edge discussions and thought-provoking sessions.

Vivid Music puts First Nations artists under the spotlight, including a celebration of the legacy of the late Archie Roach AC in A Bend in the River, which features long-time friends, collaborators and his contemporaries.

The free Vivid Music Program at Tumbalong Park on the Vivid Sydney Light Walk features Yothu Yindi, cult Japanese artist Cornelius (get a taste here) and many more.

As part of Vivid Music, Vivid LIVE at Sydney Opera House features a line-up of more than 40 Australian and international artists, such as Swedish folk-pop master José González, Korean-American DJ Yaeji, Grammy-winning Ella Mai, indie rock royalty Cat Power (singing Dylan), NYC-based singer songwriter Devonté Hynes and more.

Also Budjerah, Weyes Blood, Thundercat, Becca Hatch, Sleaford Mods, Birdz and Fred Leone will all make their Sydney Opera House debuts.

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Music and Vivid LIVE Curator, Ben Marshall says: ‘I’m elated to contribute the 2023 Vivid LIVE music program to Sydney’s ongoing renaissance. Vivid Sydney continues to be a galvanising force, reigniting life in the heart of this city I deeply care for, especially in the 50th year of the Sydney Opera House – that is, after all, everyone’s house.’

Carriageworks will present a line-up of dedicated Vivid programming from 8-16 June, including the Carriageworks Night Market as part of the new Vivid Food pillar.

The multisensory festival SOFT CENTRE returns on 11 June for a full precinct takeover with ambient music, dance, endurance performances, large-scale light works and more.

Artists include Melbourne band Floodlights, queer party maker House of Mince, South African multidisciplinary artist Desire Marea, Astral People and Molchat Doma.

Vivid Sydney 2022 welcomed a record 2.58 million attendees and injected $119 million into the NSW visitor economy, says Destination NSW CEO, Steve Cox. ‘It is our expectation that with this exciting new program and more international travellers returning to our shores, Vivid Sydney 2023 will elevate the experience for our visitors and deliver even more visitor expenditure to the NSW economy.’

Vivid Sydney 2023 runs from 26 May to 17 June; view the full program.