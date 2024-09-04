A diasporic theatrical take on AI, with an Asian immigrant mother in futuristic Brisbane

AI May is a new bilingual play by Taiwanese/Australian playwright, director and founder of Embodi Theatre, Amy Chien-Yu Wang. With surtitles in both English and Traditional Chinese, the show details the story of a grieving immigrant mother as she interacts with a humanoid robot designed to simulate her deceased daughter.

It’s a uniquely diasporic take on Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, thinking about human connection and unconditional love in a culture where trauma and grief are often internalised.

Wang began writing AI May after the death of her sister-in-law, a close friend. She says, ‘In the process, I found others who are still deeply affected by the loss of a loved one after years or even decades… I want to use this play as a conversation starter to destigmatise mental health issues within the Asian migrant community and address loneliness in Australia’s ageing society.’

The story is set in Brisbane in the year 2035. AI May features the design of Bill Haycock, Geoff Squires and Freddy Komp, who brought in multimedia elements to complete the set.

With the success of major bilingual productions like Belvoir’s Counting and Cracking and independent theatre making such as I ME SHE HIM, culturally and linguistically diverse audiences are craving diaspora shows where translation (both in language and culture) is presented in a sophisticated and nuanced manner.

Wang also collaborated with Brisbane-based mental health professionals to gain an insightful perspective on intergenerational trauma, family dynamics and mental wellbeing. During one creative development public showing, a panel discussion was facilitated between bilingual mental health professionals after the show to address how Mandarin-speaking migrant women can address grief and strained family dynamics that often result from clashes between Eastern and Western values.

AI May’s cast includes Anna Yen, who plays Mrs Chen (Mother) and Clarise Ooi as May (Daughter/Robot). Yen says, ‘This story needs to be told because it contributes to discussions about our interaction with AI and the question of what it means to be human.’

Ooi adds, ‘The experiences of intergenerational trauma and the journey of grief are raw and deeply personal, with no right or wrong way to heal. To me, the play details the rich, complex and mixed emotions beneath the surface that must be addressed for one to truly heal.’

AI May is created by Embodi Theatre in partnership with PIP Theatre, and will be performed from 17-27 October at PIP Theatre.