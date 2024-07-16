2026 Adelaide Biennial recruits Ellie Buttrose as curator

After helping Australia take out its first Golden Lion in the 130-year history of the Venice Biennale, curator Ellie Buttrose has been announced to lead the 2026 Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art at the Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA).

Inaugurated in 1990, the Adelaide Biennial as Australia’s longest running survey of contemporary art and is a platform for artists nationwide.

The curator position for the Adelaide Biennial is selected through an application process, and the 2026 judging panel were impressed with Buttrose’s vision and achievements. ‘We feel a genuine sense of excitement with the curatorial vision for the Biennial proposed by Ellie Buttrose.

‘The panel was impressed with Buttrose’s careful observation of and deep feeling for a diversity of artists’ nuanced and complex understandings of our contemporary world, and believe strongly that Buttrose’s brand of curatorial leadership and collaboration will bring before us an especially thought-provoking and relevant Biennial exhibition and range of integrally associated programs,’ says the judging panel, which comprises AGSA Acting Director Emma Fey, outgoing AGSA Director Rhana Devenport, outgoing Assistant Director Lisa Slade, Adelaide Festival Artistic Director Ruth Mackenzie CBE and Geelong Gallery Director and CEO, Jason Smith.

Read: So you want my arts job: Interpretation and Content Development Officer

Buttrose is Curator of Contemporary Australian Art at the Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane (QAGOMA), and she has worked across Australian and international institutions, including the University of New South Wales Galleries and Centre Pompidou, Paris. Buttrose’s recent projects at QAGOMA include the 2023 Living Patterns exhibition, showcasing artists who use abstraction as a political and formal device; Embodied Knowledge, a survey of contemporary Queensland art that brought marginalised voices to the fore; and Work, Work Work in 2019, on the entanglement of civic and artistic labour.

In 2024, 2021 and 2018, Buttrose served as a member of the curatorial team for QAGOMA’s Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art.

For the Australian Pavilion at the 60th Venice Biennale, Buttrose worked with Kamilaroi/Bigambul artist Archie Moore to present kith and kin, a sprawling hand-drawn family tree extending back across 65,000 years of First Nations history.

Of her appointment for the 2026 Adelaide Biennial, Buttrose says, ‘I am honoured to be selected as the Curator of the 2026 Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art. The Biennial is unique in the Australian arts calendar in term of its curatorial ambitions, and I look forward to contributing to its rich history through my collaborations with artists, arts writers and historians, and the AGSA team.’

Previous Adelaide Biennial curators include José Da Silva (2024), Sebastian Goldspink (2022), Leigh Robb (2020), Erica Green (2018), Lisa Slade (2016) and Nick Mitzevich (2014).

The 2026 Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art will be presented from 27 February to 7 June as part of the 2026 Adelaide Festival.