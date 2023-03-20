1 million tickets sold at Adelaide Fringe

Organisers and stakeholders of the Adelaide Fringe are celebrating after the Fringe became the first Australian arts festival ever to sell one million tickets.

The record was reached at 10.01pm on Sunday 19 March, the final night of this year’s Adelaide Fringe.

In total, 1,000,916 tickets were sold at the 2023 Adelaide Fringe, generating a combined box office of $25.17 million. Of this, $23.9 million will be paid out in box office to artists and venues across the Fringe.

The tally includes tickets that were paid for by sponsors and donors such as the Nunn Dimos Foundation and distributed free to Fringe audiences, as well as all tickets sold directly to punters at Fringe hubs and venues. It does not include complimentary tickets allocated under the Fringe’s artist pass scheme.

Notably, the record was reached despite the The Advertiser initially refusing to review Fringe productions after a sponsorship deal collapsed. The Adelaide paper’s editor, Gemma Jones, later stated the Advertiser would support artists and venues, but could not work with the Fringe itself.

Adelaide Fringe Director and CEO Heather Croall said, ‘We are thrilled to have had the season we’ve just witnessed; selling one million tickets in a national first at any [Australian] festival is an accolade that South Australians can proudly claim.

‘I’d like to thank the Adelaide Fringe team who have worked tirelessly this season to make Fringe happen. I must also extend a massive thanks to our generous partners, our incredible volunteers and every single person who attended Fringe and made it the record-breaking season it was,’ Croall said.

Under Croall’s leadership, Adelaide Fringe has made a concerted effort to grow interstate and international tourism numbers.

A festival city

This year’s Adelaide Fringe saw more than 1900 sold-out performances across the season, in a program featuring 1280 shows.

The season average for a sold-out house landed at just under 43%, well above the industry standard when compared to other fringe festivals across the globe.

South Australia’s Minister for the Arts, Andrea Micheals, said, ‘South Australia has proven that we are one of the world’s greatest festival cities.

‘The Adelaide Fringe is iconic and the second largest arts festival in the world and now, for it to become the first Australian event to ever sell one million tickets, well and truly cements our reputation as the arts capital of Australia. This is an incredible accolade for our state as well as for the Adelaide Fringe and I congratulate Heather and her team, as well as all of the artists for smashing their box office record.

‘The Malinauskas Labor Government nearly doubled the Adelaide Fringe’s funding with an additional $8 million over four years and this triumph demonstrates the savvy insight of that investment in our globally renowned Adelaide Fringe,’ Micheals said.

In another first, the 2023 Adelaide Fringe also saw the introduction of Donation Day, which raised $40,000 for the Fringe Foundation (thanks to the support of Lumo Energy SA and Novatech Creative Event Technology, which matched donations on the day).

Every dollar raised for the Adelaide Fringe Foundation goes towards helping artists to present their work, to buy tickets for communities who experience disadvantage, and to make the Fringe as accessible as possible.

Over 200 Fringe grants were given out to artists and venues in 2023, to the value of almost $1 million.

The 2023 Adelaide Fringe Awards were presented on Friday 17 March. The 2023 Pick of the Fringe Award presented by BankSA was awarded to UK cabaret production London Calling. The full list of award-winners is available on the Adelaide Fringe website.

BankSA State General Manager, Consumer, Enza Ferraro said, ’BankSA was proud to partner with the Fringe again – our 18th year – to make it more affordable for more South Australians to buy tickets and enjoy shows… We’re pleased this support has seen more people attending the Fringe and supporting artists, local business and venues, providing a significant economic boost to the state.’

The 2024 Adelaide Fringe will run from 16 February to 17 March.