Two artists awarded Co3+STRUT dance fellowships

Two Perth-based independent dance companies, Co3 (pronounced Koh-three) Contemporary Dance and STRUT Dance, have combined to offer inaugural dance fellowships that will enable recipients to draw on the respective capabilities and resources of both companies.

Last week (9 August) the companies jointly announced that the inaugural Co3+STRUT Dance Fellowships have been awarded to Laura Boynes (mid-career fellowship of $70,000) and Georgia Van Gils (early career fellowship of $20,000).

The collaboration aims to foster artistic pathways for WA choreographers and dance-makers, and is designed to facilitate a deep dive into contemporary dance practice, with the fellowships intended to allow the artists to undertake creative risk-taking, and self-direct in a way that will springboard the next phase in their artistic journey. This can involve the development of new choreographic work, undertaking further training or research, or experimenting with new ways of working.

Laura Boynes

Dance-maker and choreographer, Laura Boynes. Image: Supplied.

Recipient Boynes says: ‘It is an incredible honour to be the recipient of the inaugural Co3+STRUT Fellowship. The combined generosity of these two dance organisations coming together to foster the growth of independent dance in Western Australia is unprecedented. The fellowship will provide me with the time and resources to delve deeper into my artistic practice, connections and collaborative partnerships, while giving back to the Western Australian arts community. I feel deeply humbled to have been selected, given the breadth and talent of dance artists in WA… The fellowship will no doubt be career-defining and life-changing.’

Boynes is an award-winning independent dance artist, performer, choreographer, educator and movement director based in Boorloo/Perth, whose practice ‘utilises the body as metaphor and as a meeting point for investigating ideas of human resilience, social responsibility, adaptability and ecological change’.

Boynes has choreographed multiple short and full-length independent works and directed large commissions for dance companies such as LINK Dance Company, Co3 Youth Ensemble, Buzz Dance Theatre and WAAPA (the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts). Her solo work Wonder Woman created with Adelina Larsson and Julie-Anne Long (2019) was nominated for four PAWA (Performing Arts WA) Awards and won the Australian Dance Award for Independent Dance in 2020, and her latest work, Equations of a Falling Body, premiered as part of the Perth Festival 2023.

Boynes also worked with Julia Hales and Black Swan State Theatre company as a movement director and artist support on You Know We Belong Together, which continues to tour internationally. In addition, her films have been shown in ReelDance, Electrofringe (Australia) and Cinedans (Amsterdam), with two films remaining permanently in the ReelDance Moving Image Collection.

Read: Dance Review: Shifting Perspectives, Queen’s Theatre

Georgia Van Gils

Receiving the early career fellowship, Van Gils says: ‘I feel extremely grateful to have the opportunity to dive deeper into the worlds building in my mind and to nurture further connection within our community.’

Movement artist Georgia Van Gils. Image: Supplied.

Van Gils is an Australia-based movement artist who began her contemporary training at the New Zealand School of Dance, graduating in 2017. Her practice ‘seeks to foster empathy, understanding and dialogue, drawing attention to dissecting human emotions’. She has worked with Legs On The Wall, The Farm, STRUT Dance, Co3 Contemporary Dance, Stephanie Lake, Catapult Dance, Parkin Projects, Lewis Major and various other choreographers. She recently performed in STRUT Dance’s Perth Moves program, a restaging of Crystal Pite’s work Ten Duets on a Theme of Rescue.

The Co3+STRUT Dance Fellowship is funded by the WA Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries. Fellowship activities will commence in October 2023 and run until September 2024 with ongoing support from Co3 and STRUT.

Since 2016 Perth contemporary dance company Co3 has been the creative home for dance pioneer, educator and director Raewyn Hill, who developed the Pathways Program, partnerships with WAAPA and the independent dance sector, to empower and inspire the next generation of artists.

STRUT Dance is the national choreographic centre for WA, currently co-directed by James O’Hara and Sofie Burgoyne.