Curators’ responsibilities in spotlight as Chinese audiences feel ‘let down’

Viewers of Perth Festival exhibition Beijing Realism at Goolugatup Heathcote (closing Sunday 26 March), which presents the work of contemporary Chinese and Chinese Australian artists, have raised concerns that the show has fallen short in its curatorial responsibilities to audiences.

The show presents itself as exposing some of the little-seen undersides of contemporary Chinese society, aiming to expose certain hushed-up realities around labour and poverty issues in China in an uncensored way.

It is curated by Chinese-Australian artist Tami Xiang and Perth-based visual art academic Darren Jorgensen, and includes the work of four Chinese or Chinese-Australian artists (including Xiang) who work in photographic and video mediums.

While the show is coming from a place of giving voice to the voiceless, some Chinese viewers have raised concerns that its portrayals of people and their stories gloss over some of the more complex cultural and historical themes and, in doing so, reinforce narrow and unhelpful cultural stereotypes.

Chinese audiences feel let down by simplified cultural portrayals

After viewing the exhibition, a group of Perth university students of Asian descent have spoken up about their feelings of frustration and disappointment about the show’s curatorial choices.

One of those students, who does not want to be named, expressed concerns that the show lacks adequate contextual information about its ‘realist’ portrayals, which they feel lead viewers to form inaccurate and overly-simplified characterisations of its subjects and their cultural experiences.

For example, the student offers their thoughts on the exhibition’s central work – titled Lucky88 by Tami Xiang – which depicts elderly Chinese people from rural China who have been through the Cultural Revolution.

‘I know that the artist of this work has previously spoken publicly about the background of the Cultural Revolution to provide audiences with the necessary context around these events,’ the student tells ArtsHub.

‘However, in this exhibition’s catalogue, there was very little mention of that context, so audiences didn’t have a way of properly understanding the history behind these portraits.

‘In this way, we feel the show’s catalogue contains misleading information, and it is not well-considered in terms of contextualising the scenes and the people depicted.’

The students says they also feel confused by the show’s title, which they feel bears no connection with its content.

‘None of the works are about Beijing,’ one student tells ArtsHub. ‘None of the photographs were taken in rural Beijing. So, we feel as though the catalogue and the curatorial choices do not help audiences who are genuinely willing to learn and understand the contextual background of the artwork. We feel the curatorial choices do not promote diversity. Instead, they reinforce stereotypes.’

Overall, these viewers found the exhibition an uncomfortable experience that prompted them to feel that the complexities of their Chinese culture and history had not been responsibly considered by the curators.

‘Before seeing the show we were really excited to go and see Chinese Australian artists’ works,’ they tell ArtsHub. ‘But we came out feeling frustrated and found the show quite upsetting because of its lack of consideration for diverse audiences – including Chinese audiences.’

Curatorial ethics and getting the balance right

While the curators of Beijing Realism declined ArtsHub’s invitation to respond to these students’ concerns, the Curator of China Gallery at the Chau Chak Wing Museum, University of Sydney, Shuxia Chen, spoke to ArtsHub about the ethical responsibilities of curators.

‘Curatorial ethics is something that hasn’t always attracted the attention it deserves,’ Chen says. ‘The media often focuses on things like artists pulling out of shows due to unethical sponsorship or corporate involvement. But it’s important for us to talk about curatorial ethics, not just within the Asian-Australian communities but as a practice itself.’

Chen adds that this process involves thinking beyond the intentions of the artists involved, and considering the larger network that the show is intended to reach, but admits this is a notoriously difficult area for curators to navigate.

‘As a responsible curator, you don’t pretend that you know everything,’ Chen explains. ‘You have to remain open to different stakeholders and audiences, as well as the artists you are working with. However, I do find that curators have too many responsibilities [when it comes to what is expected of them].’

To mitigate these challenges, Chen suggests that public programming plays a key role.

‘There is only so much text you can write in an exhibition, and different people will have different perspectives. You can’t please everyone,’ she says. ‘But public programs such as curator talks can help contextualise the works and encourage a two-way conversation.

‘I think that ultimately, it’s important to leave it open, for one to be challenging and caring at the same time,’ Chen concludes.