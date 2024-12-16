Networking and Mentoring – Learning Module 4, Conclusion

ArtsHub‘s friends across the Tasman at The Big Idea have produced a series of learning modules offering advice from experts on core topics and aimed at helping creatives along the road to success in their practice. There are four separate modules, each comprising a series of linked videos. Learning Module 1, Roadmap to Success, has eight videos; Module 2, Selling Yourself, has five videos; Module 3, Media and Publicity, has five videos and Module 4, Networking and Mentoring, has five videos.

Until the end of the year ArtsHub will share these one of these videos every Monday in order that Australian creatives can benefit from their wisdom, practical advice and expertise too.

We’re now sharing the Networking and Mentoring – Learning Module 4, in which we meet and hear from Linda Tyler, a New Zealand curator, writer and seasoned mentor, whose career has developed from being an exhibit herself (!) to teaching art and design history at universities across Aotearoa. In this module she reveals her hacks for growth through networking, social media and mentoring.

In the final video of the fourth and final Learning Module, Conclusion, Tyler sums up all of the advice she has shared in the previous four videos on the importance of getting out there, utilising social media, mentoring and communities of interest – and how the latter can be wonderful foundations to “send you forth into your life” as a creative practitioner.

That was the very last in this series of videos of Modules 1, 2, 3 and 4. If you’ve made it this far, reading these posts and watching a video a week, congratulations and we hope you’ve picked up some useful tips and advice. But if you’ve missed any, or there are some snippets you’d like to revisit, click on the links below and catch up anytime.

Thanks for reading and watching and thanks to The Big Idea for commissioning such a great series in the first place.

The video Networking and Mentoring – Learning Module 4, Mentoring was originally published on The Big Idea’s Learning Network. You can find it here.

