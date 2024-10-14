News

Media and Publicity – Learning Module 3, All Hail the Brief

The first of five videos in this third module, offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big Idea in New Zealand.
14 Oct 2024 9:00
Madeleine Swain
A blue and black illustration of a lightbulb with symbols bursting out of it.

Image: Harish Sharma, Pixabay.

ArtsHub‘s friends across the Tasman at The Big Idea have produced a series of learning modules offering advice from experts on core topics and aimed at helping creatives along the road to success in their practice. There are four separate modules, each comprising a series of linked videos. Learning Module 1, Roadmap to Success, has eight videos; Module 2, Selling Yourself, has five videos; Module 3, Media and Publicity, has five videos and Module 4, Networking and Mentoring, has five videos.

Until the end of the year ArtsHub will share these one of these videos every Monday in order that Australian creatives can benefit from their wisdom, practical advice and expertise too.

The next cab off the ranks is Media and Publicity – Learning Module 3, in which New Zealand publicist Michelle Lafferty of Elephant Publicity shares the tips and tricks from her years in the business. With 25 years of experience, Lafferty has worked extensively on festivals, tours, shows and openings across all genres. In this module she covers the elements of a successful publicity campaign.

In this week’s video, the first contribution in this third Learning Module, Lafferty stresses the need to get the initial publicity brief correct and comprehensive, and that means including all the details such as the title of the show, subhead, type of show, runtime, ticket price, marketing copy, copy variations, the venue and ticketing information. And that’s just the start…

Look out for the second one in this series of videos, Media Release, where Lafferty explains how to go about nailing your press releases after all you only get one chance to make a first impression, and a media release is so very often that vital chance.

The video Media and Publicity – Learning Module 3All Hail the Brief was originally published on The Big Idea’s Learning Network. You can find it here.

To see all the ArtsHub Learning Module posts in one place.

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 25 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently Vice Chair of JOY Media.

