Ricky Martin adds a show to his Australian tour

Having already sold out his first night at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, the popular Puerta Rican music star, one of the highest selling Latin musical artists of all time with sales of over 95 million albums across the globe, has now announced a second date at the stadium.

Martin will appear in Melbourne on the weekend before the Melbourne Cup, capitalising on the inevitable party atmosphere that takes over the city at that time.

With the Saturday 1 November show already sold out, the new date announced is for the following day, Sunday 2 November, also at Rod Laver Arena.

Dubbed Ricky Martin Live 2025, the tour is Martin’s first in Australia for 10 years and the line-up will include special guest Rita Ora.

The performances will comprise 90-minute sets of Martin’s biggest hits, including foot stomping favourites like ‘She Bangs’, ‘Livin’ la Vida Loca’ and ‘The Cup of Life’.

In a career spanning 44 years to date, the performer, born Enrique Martin Morales, appeared in TV commercials at nine, joined the boy band Menudo at 12 and went solo in 1991. Since then he has had 95 platinum records, 40 gold records and heaps of awards, including two Grammys and four Latin Grammys.

Tour dates:

Melbourne: Saturday 1 November – Rod Laver Arena (sold out)

Melbourne: Sunday 2 November – Rod Laver Arena (new show)

Brisbane: Thursday 6 November – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Canberra: Saturday 8 November – GIO Stadium

Sydney: Monday 10 November – Qudos Bank Arena

Tickets for the new Melbourne show go on sale at 12 noon on Thursday 8 May from Ticketek. For more information.