News

Ed Sheeran announces 2026 Australian tour

Sheeran, who recently surpassed 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify, returns to Australia in January-February after a record-breaking 2023 tour.
23 Jul 2025 10:57
ArtsHub
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, a fair-skinned man with red hair, plays an accoustic guitar live on stage while standing in front of a screen showing a larger-than-life black and white image of himself.

Performing Arts

Ed Sheeran returns to Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand for the 2026 Loop Tour. Photo: Mark Surridge.

Share Icon

Ed Sheeran, the English singer-songwriter whose 2023 Australian tour broke the record for attendance at a ticketed event – twice in the same month – has announced a new tour for 2026.

Sheeran’s Loop tour of stadium shows starts in Aotearoa New Zealand in January, playing Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch before heading to Western Australia for his first concert in Perth on Saturday 31 January.

Thereafter, Sheeran plays Sydney’s Accor Stadium (13-14 February), Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium (20-21 February) and Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium (26-27 February), with the leisurely tour finishing at Adelaide Oval on Thursday 5 March.

Having already sold over 2.5 million tickets across Australia and New Zealand to date, the Loop tour sees Sheeran returning to with a brand-new live show in support of his forthcoming album, Play, which is released on Friday 12 September.

Sheeran: new chapter

Play is being promoted as ‘the beginning of a fresh new chapter for Sheeran … an explorative, technicolour pop album’ inspired by ‘musical cultures from around the globe – particularly Indian and Persian cultures and their surprising melodic connections to the Irish folk tradition he grew up with through shared scales, rhythms and melodies’.

The 2026 tour set list is expected to lean heavily on the new album – including the three singles from Play already released this year: ‘Azizam’ (certified Gold and number one on commercial radio play in Australia), ‘Old Phone’ and ‘Sapphire’ – as well as the singer-songwriter’s greatest hits.

Sheeran, whose folk-pop hits include ‘Shape of You’, ‘Perfect’, ‘Photograph’ and ‘Thinking Out Loud’, has sold nearly 200 million records globally since the independent release of his debut EP, No. 5 Collaborations Project in 2011.

He was recently celebrated as a 12-time member of Spotify’s Billions Club, while Apple Music revealed his 2017 hit ‘Shape Of You’ was their most-streamed song of the last decade. Sheeran recently surpassed 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify, seeing him become the platform’s fourth most-listened to artist in the world.

Sheeran’s 2023 Mathematics Tour saw him play to a record-breaking 200,000 fans across two nights at Melbourne’s MCG, while his popularity has also translated into guest appearances and cameos in the likes of long-running Australian TV series Neighbours, Game of Thrones, and the feature films Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016) and Yesterday (2019).

Presale tickets for Telstra Plus members for Sheeran’s Loop Tour go on sale on Friday 25 July; Frontier members can access presale tickets from Monday 28 July. Tickets go on sale to the general public from Tuesday 29 July.

Visit Frontier Touring for full tour and ticket information.

Also on ArtsHub:

Eddy Current Suppression Ring returns after nine year hiatus for free headline gig

Independent Australian rock band Eddy Current Suppression don’t do things by the book, which is why instead of raking in the cash by playing a gruelling but lucrative national tour, they’re playing a free, accessible-to-all gig at Fed Square in the heart of Melbourne on 26 September after a nine year hiatus.

Formed for a one-off Christmas party gig at Corduroy Records’s vinyl pressing plant in Highett in 2003, the band (named after an electrical component at the printing plant) soon became hot favourites in the Australian music scene as a result of their idiosyncratic garage rock sound.

Nor was Eddy Current limited to playing small, underground gigs, winning the Australian Music Prize in 2008 for debut album Primary Colours, breaking into the ARIA Top 20 with 2010’s Rush to Relax and memorably playing to large and excited audiences at Golden Plains Music Festival and Dark Mofo in 2016.

Now, its four members – drummer Daniel Young aka Danny Current, guitarist Michael Young aka Eddy Current, vocalist Brendan Huntley (also a visual artist) aka Brendan Suppression and bassist Brad Barry aka Rob Solid – return to Melbourne Federation Square on Victoria’s AFL Grand Final eve public holiday, for their first ever free show.

Read: Eddy Current Suppression Ring returns after nine year hiatus for free headline gig

Discover more arts, games and screen reviews on ArtsHub and ScreenHub.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

News

Learning music helps young people flourish, says new report

New research calls for schools to treat learning music as essential for mental health, not just a nice-to-have activity.

ArtsHub
The four members of Eddy Current Suppression Ring rehearse in a nondescript band room.
News

Eddy Current Suppression Ring returns after nine year hiatus for free headline gig

The underground favourites, renowned as a blistering live act, have reformed to play Melbourne’s Fed Square in September.

Richard Watts
Protestors gather outside ANU.
News

Outrage as ANU announces cuts to School of Music

As ANU signals changes to its School of Music, national arts education leaders warn of long-term damage to the sector.

David Burton
A middle aged, fair skinned women sits with legs crossed and hands raised in a rehearsal room. This is actor Rebecca Gibney in a scene from Sydney Theatre Company’s 'Circle Mirror Transformation', 2025.
Reviews

Circle Mirror Transformation review: another safe bet from the Sydney Theatre Company

STC presents a competent but uninspired staging of US playwright Annie Baker’s award-winning play, Circle Mirror Transformation.

Peter Hackney
A mixed media collage of eight portraits.
News

Best opportunities, grants and awards for creatives: 22 to 28 July 2025

Adelaide Fringe poster competition returns, Creative WA Fellowships for young talent plus Lester Prize shortlist and more opportunities.

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login