The VAS Winter Select Exhibition is the second of three qualifying rounds for artists competing for the prestigious Hylton Mackley Artist of the Year Award.

The highly anticipated Select exhibitions showcase VAS member artists working across all mediums, with the strongest works selected to be exhibited throughout the upper galleries and eligible for peer votes toward December’s $20,000 major prize. Each of the three Select Exhibitions across the year also offers a $1,500 first prize.

There is no overarching theme for the Winter Select—rather, the focus is on presenting the very best of what VAS artists have to offer. As the selection process becomes increasingly competitive, the Winter Select promises to be a celebration of the diverse and dynamic talent within the VAS community.