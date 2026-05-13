Teacher Briefing at the Potter Museum of Art

Secondary teachers are warmly invited to join us on 4 June 2026 for a special afternoon at the Potter Museum of Art.

The event will begin with an introduction and walk through of the current exhibition, A velvet ant, a flower and a bird. Following this, guests will be invited to enjoy light refreshments provided by RESIDENCE, Teachers will then have the opportunity to learn about our new Caring for Collections resource and hear directly from the curators of the upcoming exhibition, Ngarn Wa’ngal: Art of the gum tree.

Event Schedule:

3:00 – 4:15pm: Intro by curatorial team and self-explore of A velvet ant, a flower and a bird. This is an opportunity for teachers to ask the Curatorial and Learning team questions on the exhibition and relevance to curriculum

4:15 – 5:00pm: Refreshments to celebrate Caring for Collections resource in the Peter Jopling Studio

5:00 – 5:45pm: Hear from the Curatorial and Learning teams on the upcoming exhibition, Ngarn Wa’ngal: The Art of the gum tree