Spotlights is a showcase-style exhibition highlighting artists each in their own dedicated wall space to present a cohesive body of work.
For more information click here
VAS Gallery | The Victorian Artists Society
Spotlights is a showcase-style exhibition highlighting artists each in their own dedicated wall space to present a cohesive body of work.
Exhibitions
Spotlights is a showcase-style exhibition highlighting artists each in their own dedicated wall space to present a cohesive body of work.
For more information click here
Back to the Orchard is an exhibition of paintings and drawings by Merrick Fry. These works are influenced by Asian…
30 Jun - 18 Jul 2026
SPARK Ipswich ignites the city for 5 dazzling days. Art, music, light and play collide in an immersive festival of…
8 Jul - 12 Jul 2026
Corinella and District Annual Art Show, an opportunity to view a wonderful collection of art of varied mediums produced by…
5 Jun - 8 Jun 2026
what we share brings together leading creative practitioners working in contemporary photographic portraiture and moving image in Australia.
20 May - 29 Aug 2026
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