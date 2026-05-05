Events

 > Visual Arts > Exhibitions > Melbourne

VAS Gallery | The Victorian Artists Society

Spotlights

Spotlights is a showcase-style exhibition highlighting artists each in their own dedicated wall space to present a cohesive body of work.

Exhibitions

Event Details

Category

Exhibitions

Event Starts

May 27, 2026 10:00

Event Ends

Jun 14, 2026 16:00

Share Icon

Spotlights is a showcase-style exhibition highlighting artists each in their own dedicated wall space to present a cohesive body of work.

For more information click here

Related Events

Featured
Exhibitions

Back to the Orchard

Back to the Orchard is an exhibition of paintings and drawings by Merrick Fry. These works are influenced by Asian…

Sydney

30 Jun - 18 Jul 2026
Featured
Festivals & Programs

SPARK Ipswich Arts Festival

SPARK Ipswich ignites the city for 5 dazzling days. Art, music, light and play collide in an immersive festival of…

Regional Queensland

8 Jul - 12 Jul 2026
Featured
Festivals & Programs

CDCC 35th Annual Art Show 2026

Corinella and District Annual Art Show, an opportunity to view a wonderful collection of art of varied mediums produced by…

Australia

5 Jun - 8 Jun 2026
Featured
Exhibitions

what we share

what we share brings together leading creative practitioners working in contemporary photographic portraiture and moving image in Australia.

Australia

20 May - 29 Aug 2026
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login