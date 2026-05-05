Sarah Ackland Solo Exhibition

Sarah Ackland is an Australian artist who works primarily in graphite, she enjoys working tonally and seeing the results that come from working in the medium. Having grown up on a farm in the Western District of Victoria, she has had a love for the Australian landscape and nature from an early age. Whether it was helping her Mother in the garden or her Father out on the farm, it was there the seeds of her inspiration were sown. With an interest in tree portraits, bush scenes, landscape and botanical, she is constantly inspired by the Australian landscape, the plant life and its rugged beauty. Her aim is to convey that beauty onto the paper and have people amazed by it. Ackland has work in private collections throughout Melbourne and country Victoria.

“My artwork is inspired by things I love, places I’ve been to and things that mean a lot to me. My aim is to convey the beauty of the world that I see around me onto paper and have people amazed by it. My goal is to have my artwork resonate with the viewer. Currently I am enjoying the simplicity of working in graphite. Pushing the boundaries of it and my boundaries as an artist and seeing where the adventure leads me.”