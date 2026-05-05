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fortyfivedownstairs

Kate Hunter - Unicellular

…Unicellular intersects personal stories with sounds and images that reflect the barely-visible and the easily-overlooked…

Exhibitions

Event Details

Category

Exhibitions

Event Starts

Jun 2, 2026 12:00

Event Ends

Jun 13, 2026 16:00

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Venue

Fortyfive Downstairs

Location

45 Flinders Lane

Unicellular emerged from a research residency spanning Victoria and South Australia’s western Wimmera region and Limestone Coast, during which subaquatic field recordings were gathered from the limestone springs at Ewens Ponds, the brackish water at the mouth of the Glenelg River at Nelson, and from Lake Wallace in Edenhope.

These audio recordings became generative material for an exhibition which positions microscopic, non-human life – single-cell organisms, phytoplankton, the fragile ecosystems already destabilised by climate change – as active participants in an expanded attentional field.  

Drawing on the artist’s theatre-making, performance, sound-design and painting practices, Unicellular intersects personal stories with sounds and images that reflect the barely-visible and the easily-overlooked – building on a long-standing interest in giving voice, in all sorts of ways, to the small, unheard, and persistently alive.

Image: ‘Edenhope’, Kate Hunter, 2025, ink on muslin.

For more information click here

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