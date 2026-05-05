Kate Hunter - Unicellular

Unicellular emerged from a research residency spanning Victoria and South Australia’s western Wimmera region and Limestone Coast, during which subaquatic field recordings were gathered from the limestone springs at Ewens Ponds, the brackish water at the mouth of the Glenelg River at Nelson, and from Lake Wallace in Edenhope.

These audio recordings became generative material for an exhibition which positions microscopic, non-human life – single-cell organisms, phytoplankton, the fragile ecosystems already destabilised by climate change – as active participants in an expanded attentional field.

Drawing on the artist’s theatre-making, performance, sound-design and painting practices, Unicellular intersects personal stories with sounds and images that reflect the barely-visible and the easily-overlooked – building on a long-standing interest in giving voice, in all sorts of ways, to the small, unheard, and persistently alive.

Image: ‘Edenhope’, Kate Hunter, 2025, ink on muslin.